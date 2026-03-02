FIA: Safety will guide decisions on F1 races in Middle East

The president of Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, said it will prioritize "safety and wellbeing" as it decides what to do about upcoming races in the Middle East amid increasingly widespread conflict in the region.

F1 is scheduled to race next month in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which have both been hit by Iranian attacks in recent days following joint strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The FIA statement also mentioned the World Endurance Championship, a leading sportscar series that opens its season in Qatar at the end of this month, will be impacted.

"We are in close contact with our member clubs, championship promoters, teams and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem posted on Instagram on Monday.

F1 is scheduled to race in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April. Alastair Staley/LAT Images

"Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship. Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever."

Ben Sulayem, who is from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said "we are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted," adding that the FIA hopes for "calm, safety and a swift return to stability."

Following preseason testing in Bahrain last month, F1 teams and staff are heading to Melbourne for this week's season-opening Australian Grand Prix, despite disruptions to travel.

F1 will race in China and Japan later this month before the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is scheduled for April 12, and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix one week later.