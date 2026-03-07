Australian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen crashes out of qualifying

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Four-time world champion Max Verstappen started Formula 1's new era by crashing out of the first qualifying session of the year.

Verstappen spun as he hit the brakes for Turn 1 midway through the Q1 session, spinning out and bouncing across the gravel and into the wall.

The Red Bull driver was unhurt, but the crash means he will start at the rear end of the grid for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

After being asked if he was OK on the radio, Verstappen said: "The car just f------ locked the rear axles. Fantastic."

Verstappen has already been a vocal critic of F1's new cars, which have created a complicated new driving style due to the emphasis on battery management with the sport's new hybrid engines.

"I'm definitely not having fun at all with these cars," he said after qualifying.

"I don't know. I mean, you can make up your mind, but I think if you look at the onboard, you see enough, right?"