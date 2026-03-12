Chinese Grand Prix 2026: Race and F1 sprint start times, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

After a wild season-opening weekend to kick off Formula 1's rules revolution, attention turns to the Chinese Grand Prix as Mercedes' rivals look to bounce back.
George Russell led a Silver Arrow one-two in Melbourne, following a thrilling back-and-forth duel with Charles Leclerc which hinted Ferrari could be a match for Mercedes moving forwards.
As for McLaren and Red Bull? There's work to be done as the sport heads to the Shanghai International Circuit.
So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know for the second race of the season.
Chinese Grand Prix schedule
All times in GMT
Friday, March 13
Practice One: 3.30 a.m. - 4.30 a.m.
Sprint Qualifying: 7.30 a.m. - 8.14 a.m.
Saturday, March 14
Sprint: 3 a.m. - 4 a.m.
Qualifying: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Sunday, March 15
The Chinese Grand Prix: 7 a.m.
How to watch
Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the UK, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. China's sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.
For non-subscribers, highlights of the Chinese Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.
In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.
Chinese GP track: Shanghai International Circuit
The Shanghai International Circuit was built on marshland and former rice paddies in 2003 with no expense spared -- roughly $450 million was spent.
The track layout is unique between Turns 1-4 and is said to be inspired by the shape of the Chinese symbol of 'Shang' meaning "above" or "ascend." It is also home to one of the longest straights on the calendar at 1.2km long, and the impressive structure on the edge of Shanghai has a total capacity of around 200,000.
A final uniqueness is each team has their own building, rather than the usual motorhomes. The buildings are designed to resemble the ancient Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai.
Chinese Grand Prix
Last 10 previous winners
2012: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2013: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
2014: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2015: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2016: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2017: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2018: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2024: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2025: Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Other key stats
First race: 2004
Laps: 56 laps of 5.4km. Total race distance 305km
Lap record: 1:32.238, Michael Schumacher (2004)
Most wins: Hamilton with six (2008, 2011, 2014-2015, 2017, 2019). From the current grid, Alonso (2005, 2013), Verstappen (2024) and Piastri (2025) have won here.
Most poles: Hamilton with seven (2008, 2011, 2014-2015, 2017, 2019). From the current grid, Fernando Alonso (2005, 2013), Verstappen (2024) and Piastri (2025) have been on pole here.
The weather
March in Shanghai marks the transition from cold winter to spring, although temperatures aren't quite as high as you'd expect for a Formula 1 weekend.
The current forecast for the second race of the 2026 F1 season is highs of around 16 degrees celsius, while there's a slight threat of rain.
What happened last year?
Piastri beat Lando Norris to win the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix as Hamilton's second appearance for Ferrari ended with a shock disqualification after he was adjudged to have driven an illegal car.
On a nightmare day for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, who finished one place ahead of Hamilton, was also removed from the classification with his machine one kilogram underweight. Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who crossed the line in 11th place, was the third driver disqualified for a similar infringement.
Piastri led virtually every lap at the Shanghai International Circuit as McLaren sealed a one-two, with Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate George Russell completing the podium. World champion Max Verstappen finished fourth.
Who will win this year?
Mercedes claimed a one-two in both qualifying and the race in Melbourne, although Ferrari's race pace -- and soaring starts -- means there's actually little to split F1's current top two.
That being said, Mercedes were much quicker on the straights in the opener, which suits Shanghai. A Russell double to start the season, perhaps?