Chinese Grand Prix 2026: Race and F1 sprint start times, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

After a wild season-opening weekend to kick off Formula 1's rules revolution, attention turns to the Chinese Grand Prix as Mercedes' rivals look to bounce back.

George Russell led a Silver Arrow one-two in Melbourne, following a thrilling back-and-forth duel with Charles Leclerc which hinted Ferrari could be a match for Mercedes moving forwards.

As for McLaren and Red Bull? There's work to be done as the sport heads to the Shanghai International Circuit.

So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know for the second race of the season.

Chinese Grand Prix schedule

All times in GMT

Friday, March 13

Practice One: 3.30 a.m. - 4.30 a.m.

Sprint Qualifying: 7.30 a.m. - 8.14 a.m.

Saturday, March 14

Sprint: 3 a.m. - 4 a.m.

Qualifying: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Sunday, March 15

The Chinese Grand Prix: 7 a.m.

How to watch

Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the UK, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. China's sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.

For non-subscribers, highlights of the Chinese Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.

Chinese GP track: Shanghai International Circuit

The Shanghai International Circuit was built on marshland and former rice paddies in 2003 with no expense spared -- roughly $450 million was spent.

The track layout is unique between Turns 1-4 and is said to be inspired by the shape of the Chinese symbol of 'Shang' meaning "above" or "ascend." It is also home to one of the longest straights on the calendar at 1.2km long, and the impressive structure on the edge of Shanghai has a total capacity of around 200,000.

A final uniqueness is each team has their own building, rather than the usual motorhomes. The buildings are designed to resemble the ancient Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai.

Last 10 previous winners

2012: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2013: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2014: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2017: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2024: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2025: Oscar Piastri, McLaren