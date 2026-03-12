Lewis Hamilton to miss Oscars, despite 'F1' movie nominations, for Chinese GP

Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Lewis Hamilton shares his thoughts on the 2026 Formula One season and how important the drivers will be under new regulations. (3:01)

Lewis Hamilton has explored "every way" to attend the Oscars on Sunday after the Chinese Grand Prix, but ultimately decided it was impossible to arrive on time.

"F1," which Hamilton co-produced and cameoed in, has been nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Visual Effects.

The Ferrari driver worked closely on the movie alongside director Joseph Kosinski and lead producer Jerry Bruckheimer, including advising on the script and attending a driving day with its lead star, Brad Pitt.

Shanghai, where this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix will take place, is a 12.5-hour flight from Los Angeles, but even with the 15-hour time zone difference it would be impossible for Hamilton to make the journey in time.

F1 races have a three-hour window in which they can take place -- allowing leeway for red flag stoppages -- but even if Hamilton took off three hours after the scheduled race start, he would still only land 30 minutes before the ceremony in Hollywood is due to get underway.

"I think it's impossible," he said Thursday. "I've looked at every way to get there in time, but unfortunately I can't get there.

"But I'll FaceTime with Joe and Jerry when they're there, which will be cool.

"I'm incredibly proud, and I never ever thought in a million years that that would be the outcome of the work that we're doing over the past years.

"It's amazing to see. I don't know if it's the sport, but to see how much promotion there is around the world, to see the buzz, to see new people getting excited for the sport, in the way that so many of us were growing up.

"It's really great to see that that is expanding. And on top of that, I'm still here, still to be a part of it and witness it."

Last month, "F1" secured a BAFTA for Best Sound at a ceremony in London.