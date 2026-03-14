Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton brands Kimi Antonelli's record pole an 'amazing achievement'

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SHANGHAI, China -- Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli's record pole position was just reward for the way he has approached his young Formula 1 career so far.

Antonelli became F1's first teenager to claim the accolade and at 19 years and 201 days old beat Sebastian Vettel's record from the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

Antonelli beat Mercedes teammate George Russell, with Hamilton in third for Ferrari.

Hamilton's move to the Italian team is what prompted Mercedes to elevate Antonelli to F1 last season.

"Firstly, I have to say a big congratulations to this big lad here, to Kimi," Hamilton said after the session. "It's an amazing achievement to come into. He took my seat and he hit it hard from the get-go.

"So it's really great to see him progressing and he really deserves it. And a great record. It's going to take a while for someone to ever get close to that one."

Hamilton is statistically F1's greatest ever driver, with the most pole positions and victories of all time, while he shares the record of seven world championships with Michael Schumacher.

The Englishman famously took multiple pole positions and victories in his first season in 2007 at McLaren as Fernando Alonso's teammate.

Alonso and Hamilton's one season at McLaren was fireworks with the pair eventually ending the season on 109 points apiece. BERTRAND GUAY / Getty Images

When asked to compare their situations and how Antonelli should approach having a championship-contending car from a young age, Hamilton suggested he should keep doing what he's been doing so far.

"I don't know," Hamilton said. "Different scenarios, but maybe some similarities. I was obviously a rookie against a two-time world champion at the time who had been in it a long, long time.

"I don't think he needs any advice. He's just qualified pole, so there's really nothing I can pass down to him. He's got all the wisdom I think he needs, and I think it's just important to just enjoy it, you know, and just continue to do what you're doing, keep your head down and keep pushing, and just not give up, which clearly is not the way he works, so I'm sure he'll do great."