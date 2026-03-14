F1 cancels Bahrain, Saudi Arabia races due to Iran war

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Formula 1 confirmed on Saturday that April's races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have be canceled due to the war in Iran.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was set for April 12, and the race in Saudi Arabia for April 19, but both have been removed from the calendar, reducing it to a 22-event season.

It leaves F1 with a five-week void between the third round of the new season in Japan on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3

A statement from F1 read: "It has been confirmed today that, after careful evaluations, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April.

"While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April. The FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3 and F1 Academy rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times. The decision has been taken in full consultation with Formula One Group, local promoters and our Member Clubs in the region."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: "The FIA will always place the safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind.