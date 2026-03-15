Chinese Grand Prix: McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both fail to start

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McLaren's Chinese Grand Prix hopes ended before the race began on Sunday. Steven Tee/LAT Images

SHANGHAI, China -- McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both failed to start the Chinese Grand Prix after the team detected issues on both cars.

Norris' car did not even make it round to the grid, with the team discovering an issue on the electronics side of his car, but Piastri did make it round to the grid slot.

However, shortly before the formation lap, Piastri's car was also wheeled back to the garage, making it the second time the Australian failed to be on the grid for the start after his dramatic crash out ahead of last weekend's home race.

Kimi Antonelli went on to win the race with Mercedes securing their second 1-2 of the season while Lewis Hamilton secured his first podium with Ferrari.

McLaren later confirmed that two seperate power unit related electrical faults occurred in the cars.

Before Sunday, team founder Bruce McLaren was the last driver to have two consecutive Did Not Starts (DNS) to his name for the team, both coming in 1969 in Mexico and the USA.

Asked how it felt to not start two races in a row, Piastri said: "It's been a while since I've watched two Grand Prix's on TV. Obviously, this one is a bit different, last week was just pretty rough to take this one, unfortunately these kinds of things happen in racing at times and especially at the beginning of a new regulation, it's probably not a huge surprise, so just a shame that it's happened to both cars etc."

Norris only found out about the issue shortly before he thought he would be heading out to the grid.

"I don't know how long it's been going on for honestly, sometimes it's better to leave them to crack on with things, but I found out probably 20 minutes before I was meant to go out the garage," Norris said.

"I think they've been working at things for a little while already. Some electrical issue with the power unit, and therefore can't even start it, so yeah, a shame, my first non-start in F1, which is sad, but yeah, and even worse, that's a double [Did] Not Start with Oscar as well, so yeah, not the best day for us."

He added: "I'm just disappointed, that's all. I'm disappointed I didn't get to go and do my job today. I'm frustrated for the whole team, it's not just me, I love the mechanics, everyone puts a lot of work into things, and it's just a complicated bit of it.

"There's a lot of new things, and of course some issues, new issues that we're still finding out at times, so for everyone in the garage, they're disappointed, we couldn't get the car out on track today, and they'll work hard to try and fix it."

Piastri confirmed his issue had been detected on the grid but appeared to be similar to the one Norris had encountered.

As Norris finished speaking to the written press, Piastri arrived, standing next to the world champion awkwardly waiting for his own session to start.

The pair laughed and Norris joked to Piastri: "At least you got to do a lap!"

The pair had qualified fifth and sixth, meaning the third row of the grid was completely empty at the start of the race.

Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and the Williams of Alex Albon also failed to start Sunday's 56-lap race with mechanical problems.