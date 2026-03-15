Chinese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen retires after Red Bull loses power

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Max Verstappen did not finish the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen retired from the Chinese Grand Prix after his Red Bull suffered a loss of power with ten laps remaining.

Verstappen was running in sixth place when his car appeared to lose drive coming out of Turn 6, and the screen on his steering wheel briefly shut down.

The exact cause of the issue was not immediately obvious, but the result saw the four-time world champion limp back to the pits where he retired the car.

The four-time world champion endured a difficult start to the race after dropping from eighth to 12th on the opening lap due to a slow start.

He worked his way back up to sixth, behind the Haas of Oliver Bearman in fifth, before the issue halted his progress.

The Red Bull driver has made no secret of his dislike of F1's new regulations for 2026, and ahead of this weekend's race in Shanghai said his Red Bull was "not how it should be" and "every lap is like survival."