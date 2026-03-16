Lewis Hamilton's epic Sunday as 'F1' movie claims Oscar after Chinese GP podium

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Lewis Hamilton's successful weekend was capped off with an Oscar on Sunday, as the "F1" movie won an Academy Award for Best Sound.

The film, which Hamilton co-produced and cameoed in, was nominated for four awards, including Best Picture and Visual Effects.

While it missed out on those awards, it triumphed in Best Sound -- with Hamilton given a shout-out in the acceptance speech.

Hamilton was unable to attend the ceremony because of the Chinese Grand Prix, where he secured his first podium for Ferrari on his 26th race attempt earlier on Sunday. Hamilton, who finished behind first-time race winner Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes teammate George Russell, said he had explored "every way" to attend the Oscars but ultimately had to miss out.

Shanghai, where the race took place, is a 12.5-hour flight from Los Angeles, but even with the 15-hour time zone difference it would have been impossible for Hamilton to make the journey in time.

Lewis Hamilton claimed a podium at the Chinese Grand Prix before F1 won an Oscar for Best Sound. GettyImages

"I'll FaceTime with Joe and Jerry when they're there, which will be cool," Hamilton said earlier in the week, having worked closely on the movie alongside director Joseph Kosinski and lead producer Jerry Bruckheimer

"I'm incredibly proud, and I never ever thought in a million years that that would be the outcome of the work that we're doing over the past years.

"It's amazing to see. I don't know if it's the sport, but to see how much promotion there is around the world, to see the buzz, to see new people getting excited for the sport, in the way that so many of us were growing up.

"It's really great to see that that is expanding. And on top of that, I'm still here, still to be a part of it and witness it."

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The Academy Award isn't the first recognition for the F1 movie, with it scooping a Grammy last month for Chris Stapleton's "Bas As I Used To Be," while also claiming a BAFTA for Best Sound.

Hamilton, who is fourth in the championship ahead of the next race of the season, the Japanese Grand Prix, also advised on the script for the film, and attended a driving day with its lead star, Brad Pitt.

Information from ESPN's Laurence Edmondson was used in this report.