F1 x Godzilla! Haas reveal unique partnership, to run Japanese GP livery

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The Haas Formula 1 team has announced an unusual collaboration with the Godzilla movie franchise, which will see the team run a special livery at next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

The season-long deal with TOHO CO. Ltd, the Japanese entertainment studio that owns the Godzilla movie franchise, will also include a major activation around the U.S. Grand Prix in October.

Haas will reveal its special Godzilla-themed livery for Suzuka at an event in Tokyo Midtown Hibiya on Tuesday next week.

"This is truly an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our brand to new audiences, and it's a first for both TGR Haas F1 Team and TOHO," Ayao Komatsu, Haas team principal said.

"It's an honor to bring a global icon such as Godzilla to this sport and activate across an important year for the franchise. We want our fanbases to combine and celebrate with us, as there will be lots to engage with this season."

Haas has revealed a unique collaboration with the Godzilla movie franchise. Haas F1

Thirty-eight Godzilla movies have been released since the giant monster made its cinematic debut in 1954 and the U.S. Grand Prix is set to coincide with the release of the latest film, Godzilla Minus One, in American cinemas.

In most iterations of the story, Godzilla is a giant amphibious reptile awakened from the depths of Tokyo Bay by the presence of nuclear radiation.

Although the monster traditionally represents a source of destruction, it has also been portrayed as an antihero who defends humanity.

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Over 75 years on from its cinematic debut, Godzilla remains popular in Japan today and has an extensive range of merchandise.

A large roaring model of Godzilla, built onto the side of a hotel in the Shinjuku area of Tokyo, is among the capital city's most iconic tourist attractions.

F1 teams have collaborated with franchises in the past to promote the release of new movies, including Red Bull with Star Wars in 2005 and Alpine with Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.