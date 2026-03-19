Formula 1 champ Lando Norris gets Madame Tussauds treatment

A waxwork of Formula 1's reigning world champion, Lando Norris, will be exhibited at London's Madame Tussauds this summer.
The McLaren driver visited waxwork artists earlier this year to match his likeness to the model, with a Madame Tussauds press release saying its team has been "capturing every precise detail -- from colour checks to measurements -- of the star from helmet-to-toe."
The McLaren driver, who has long been a popular figure in F1, saw his fame rise when he won his first world championship at the end of last year in a close-run battle with Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
"It's pretty surreal to think I'll have a figure in Madame Tussauds, it's such a big honour," Norris said.
"Working with the artists has been awesome, and seeing all the detail they've put into the figure is really impressive. I can't wait for fans to come and see the finished figure in London this summer."
The waxwork will be displayed alongside existing figures at the London tourist attraction, which include Lewis Hamilton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Mary Earps, Anthony Joshua and Kylian Mbappé as well as the Royal Family.
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"Lando Norris is firmly at the forefront of modern sport and culture -- ambitious, fearless and hugely popular with fans around the world," Madame Tussauds general manager Steve Blackburn said.
"From the moment we started working with Lando, it was clear we were creating something really special, and our team have been working at full throttle to ensure an exact likeness.
"He's been fantastic throughout the process, patiently sitting still and not racing around as usual! We're busy ensuring his figure is podium-ready and are incredibly excited to welcome guests to meet Lando's likeness in the coming months."