Formula 1 champ Lando Norris gets Madame Tussauds treatment

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A waxwork of Formula 1's reigning world champion, Lando Norris, will be exhibited at London's Madame Tussauds this summer.

The McLaren driver visited waxwork artists earlier this year to match his likeness to the model, with a Madame Tussauds press release saying its team has been "capturing every precise detail -- from colour checks to measurements -- of the star from helmet-to-toe."

The McLaren driver, who has long been a popular figure in F1, saw his fame rise when he won his first world championship at the end of last year in a close-run battle with Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.