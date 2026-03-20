Mercedes names Bradley Lord as Toto Wolff's new deputy team principal

Open Extended Reactions

Bradley Lord has, in practice, already been operating in his new role, Toto Wolff said. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Mercedes has named long-time head of communications Bradley Lord as deputy team principal of the Formula 1 team.

Lord joined Daimler in 2011 in a motorsport-facing communications role, which saw him move over to Mercedes' Formula 1 team in 2013 when Toto Wolff became boss.

He was named head of communications a year later, a position he held throughout the team's dominance of the V6 turbo era.

In 2023, Lord became Mercedes' team representative on top of his other duties, which has seen him regularly appear on Sky Sports F1's coverage from the Mercedes pit wall during live sessions.

On Friday, Mercedes announced Lord had become deputy team principal, effective immediately, making him Wolff's direct number two going forward.

Wolff stressed his own job "will not change one millimetre" despite Lord's appointment.

- Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin losing out in F1's 'battery world championship'

- Formula 1 champ Lando Norris gets Madame Tussauds treatment

- Aston Martin's Adrian Newey to step down as team leader - sources

Mercedes' press release said the new role was to "ensure responsibilities are distributed efficiently across the senior leadership group" going forward.

"With the growth of our team and F1, the scope of our operations and associated responsibilities at a senior level has grown significantly," Wolff said. "We have therefore taken this opportunity to put in place a change that has effectively been operating in practice for some time.

"While my role and overall responsibilities will not change one millimetre, Bradley's work as Deputy Team Principal will further enhance the capability of our leadership group and provide continued support for me as our Team Principal and CEO.

"Bradley is a dedicated and long-serving member of our organisation who has played an important part in the team becoming the most successful of the modern era. Aligning our structure in this way ensures our leadership group can focus fully on the areas where they can add the greatest value and is optimised to meet the demands of a rapidly growing sport."

Lord featured prominently in 'The Seat,' a documentary following Mercedes' decision to promote Kimi Antonelli -- who claimed his maiden F1 win in China last week -- to the 2025 race seat as Lewis Hamilton's replacement.

Before joining Mercedes, he previously worked for Benetton and Renault in communications roles, while he also spent a brief stint in editorial roles with Autosport and F1 Racing.