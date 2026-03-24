Haas reveal Godzilla Formula 1 livery for Japanese Grand Prix

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Haas have launched their partnership with the Godzilla Minus One movie. Haas

Haas has unveiled the Godzilla livery it will race with at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

The American team's car will feature the famous movie monster on both engine covers at Suzuka as part of a season-long deal with TOHO CO. Ltd, the studio which owns the Godzilla movie franchise.

The livery includes the tag line "Godzilla takes the world's fastest stage" underneath the dinosaur drawing. Haas formally revealed the look at an event in Tokyo Midtown Hibiya on Tuesday.

Japan's race has taken on something of a secondary home race for Haas given its technical partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing - the GR logo also features prominently on the car.

Haas will run another activation in the U.S. later this year, at Austin's U.S. Grand Prix in October.

Thirty-eight Godzilla movies have been released since the giant monster made its cinematic debut in 1954 and the U.S. Grand Prix is set to coincide with the release of the latest film, Godzilla Minus One, in American cinemas.

Haas will have a unique Godzilla livery in Japan. Haas

In most iterations of the story, Godzilla is a giant amphibious reptile awakened from the depths of Tokyo Bay by the presence of nuclear radiation.

Although the monster traditionally represents a source of destruction, it has also been portrayed as an antihero who defends humanity.

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Over 75 years on from its cinematic debut, Godzilla remains popular in Japan today and has an extensive range of merchandise.

A large roaring model of Godzilla, built onto the side of a hotel in the Shinjuku area of Tokyo, is among the capital city's most iconic tourist attractions.

F1 teams have collaborated with franchises in the past to promote the release of new movies, including Red Bull with Star Wars in 2005 and Alpine with Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.