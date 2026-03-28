Japanese Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli fastest in final practice

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Kimi Antonelli led team-mate George Russell as Mercedes dominated final practice for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

Antonelli, who opened his winning account in China a fortnight ago, finished 0.254 seconds clear of Russell in Suzuka.

Antonelli and Russell look primed to battle it out for pole position later on Saturday, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc a distant third.

Leclerc finished nearly nine tenths behind Antonelli. McLaren's Oscar Piastri was a full second back, fractionally ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

World champion Lando Norris completed just 13 laps after he was sidelined for the majority of the session with an engine problem.

Audi's Nico Hülkenberg took seventh, one spot ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.