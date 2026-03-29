Japanese Grand Prix LIVE! Latest updates as Kimi Antonelli, George Russell and more race in Suzuka

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The third grand prix of the 2026 Formula 1 season is upon us at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, and you can follow it all with ESPN.

After taking pole for the second straight race, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli will lead the pack into Turn 1 -- trailed by his teammate George Russell.

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc will be right behind them, while Max Verstappen starts in 11th after a Q2 exit, leaving him feeling 'beyond frustrated'.

Follow it all here.

Recent history in this grand prix belongs squarely to Verstappen, who has won the last four from 2022-2025, but a fifth consecutive win on Sunday would take something quite extraordinary after Red Bull's early struggles this season.

Mercedes will fancy their chances of taking their third win out three this year with their drivers on the front row. In 2025, Antonelli broke two records in Japan, as the then-18-year-old became the youngest driver in history to set a fastest lap and lead a race.

An 18-turn course, Suzuka Circuit remains a fan favourite, known for its a unique 'figure-of-eight' layout -- the only one of its kind on the calendar.

It's a relentless test for drivers, especially through the "Esses" -- Turns 3 through 6 -- and the famous corners Spoon and 130R.