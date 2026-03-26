Max Verstappen ejects journalist from media session over 2025 F1 title question

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Max Verstappen demanded a journalist leave his news conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix due to a question they asked at last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion refused to start his media session until the journalist left Red Bull's hospitality, saying "I'm not speaking before he's leaving" and telling him to "get out."

Verstappen confirmed his demand was linked to a question the journalist asked during the post-race news conference in Abu Dhabi last year, which later went viral online.

The Abu Dhabi question referenced Verstappen's 10-second penalty at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix for driving into the side of George Russell's car.

The penalty dropped Verstappen from fifth place to tenth, costing him nine championship points in a season in which he missed out on the title by two points after the final round.

The exchange in the news conference, which happened four months ago, went as follows:

Journalist: "Max, you lost out to Lando by just two points What do you think now about the incident with George Russell in Spain? Do you regret that looking back in hindsight?"

Verstappen: "You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season. The only thing you mention is Barcelona. I knew that would come. You're giving me a stupid grin now. I don't know.

"Yeah, it's part of racing at the end. You live and learn. The championship is one of 24 rounds. I've also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half, so you can also question that."

Max Verstappen kicked a journalist out of his news conference at Suzuka on Thursday. Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday, Verstappen singled out the same journalist and asked him to leave his news conference following another tense exchange.

Verstappen: "One second, I'm not speaking before he's leaving."

Journalist: "Seriously?"

Verstappen: "Yeah."

Journalist: "Because of the question last year?"

Verstappen: "Yeah."

Journalist: "You want me to leave?"

Verstappen: "Yeah."

Journalist: "Just because of the question I asked you in Abu Dhabi."

Verstappen: "Yeah."

Journalist: "About why you ..."

Verstappen: "Yeah."

Journalist: "About Spain."

Verstappen: "Get out."

Journalist: "You're really, really that upset about it?"

Verstappen: "Get out. Yeah. Get out."

After the journalist left the media session, Verstappen added: "Now we can start."