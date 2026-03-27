Max Verstappen signing ruled out by Mercedes as George Russell backed for next decade

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Toto Wolff has ruled out signing Max Verstappen from Red Bull and claimed George Russell could continue with Mercedes for another decade.

Wolff has long been an admirer of Verstappen, and the four-time world champion's troubled start to the season at Red Bull has again raised questions about his future.

Speaking on the Stay to Track podcast earlier this week, 1996 world champion Damon Hill said he feels Russell is "always temporary" at Mercedes, and suggested that winning the title this year would not "guarantee" the British driver's future.

Hill was speaking from experience having been dropped by Williams after he won the title. Russell, 28, holds a four-point championship lead over 19-year-old team-mate Kimi Antonelli after the opening two rounds.

But Wolff told the Press Association ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix: "Someone said that the Max discussions will eventually come back on the table again. But no, there are not any Max discussions.

"I could not be happier with the two drivers that we have. The positioning of the two, with the age gap and how it aligns well with our strategy, means there are not any discussions.

"I respect Damon tremendously. I read his book, and I can relate to many things in his life. And he is a world champion, and there are not many that can say that.

Mercedes boss has ruled out signing Max Verstappen from Red Bull, as he backs George Russell for the future Clive Mason/Getty Images

"But on that particular topic, I wouldn't have said it that way because George has been with us since 2017 and there is no reason why that shouldn't keep going until 2037.

"The Max to Mercedes thing for now is not on. The situation is completely transparent. We have clear contracts with both drivers."

Mercedes have set the benchmark this season by mastering the new set of regulations with Russell and Antonelli both on one victory apiece.

Lewis Hamilton ended his Mercedes stay at the end of 2024 in the hope Ferrari would fulfil his ambition of landing a record eighth world title.

And although Hamilton has enjoyed an encouraging start to the new season -- securing his first Ferrari podium at the previous race in China -- it is probable that it is his old team, rather than his current employers, who will deliver this year's champion.

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Will the 41-year-old be kicking himself for turning his back on Mercedes?

"No, and we were joking about that," replied Wolff. "He said to me, 'ooh, the car is quick'. We were also having banter on WhatsApp. And he said, 'are you guys heavy [on fuel]?' And I said, 'we haven't even turned the engine on yet!'

"The decisions were the right ones for him and the right ones for us.

"We spent 12 years together and that is the longest driver-team relationship that existed. You go on holiday 12 times in a row with your best friend and in the end he will annoy you. It was a good step for him to leave the team, to reinvent himself, become an iconic Ferrari driver, and it has probably made him even bigger.

"But at the same time he will not lose his Mercedes DNA because that was his most successful period. And for us, it was good to embark on a new project with George and Kimi -- a full Mercedes junior line-up with Kimi, at 18, stepping into the shoes of the GOAT."

Wolff shared his private jet with Hamilton back to Monaco following the round in Shanghai a fortnight ago.

Hamilton is in a new relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian, who he holidayed with in Tokyo prior to this race, although it remains uncertain whether she will attend Sunday's race.

Wolff continued: "Aren't we all in pursuit of happiness and fulfilment? I see that positiveness in him [Hamilton]. He is in a good place and that makes me happy because he deserves to be in a good place.

"He enjoys driving these cars. It challenges him but at the same time he is quick. Is he chasing the eighth? Certainly. But it is more about chasing to enjoy what he is doing."