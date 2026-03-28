Max Verstappen knocked out in Q2 at Japanese Grand Prix as 2026 woes continue

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Max Verstappen's miserable start to 2026 continued as he was knocked out of Q2 in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix by Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad.

Verstappen was knocked into the elimination zone at the end of the session by rookie Lindblad, who drives for Red Bull's second team Racing Bulls.

Onboards showed Verstappen struggling to control the car at various points around the Suzuka lap, including through the Esses and again at the Spoon hairpin, which compromises a driver's speed on the long run down to the 130R corner.

"I think there's something wrong with the car mate," Verstappen told Red Bull as he returned to the pits. "It's completely undriveable."

Max Verstappen was knocked out of qualifying in Japan by Arvid Lindblad. Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He will start Sunday's race from 11th.

The Q2 elimination ended a run of four consecutive pole positions at Suzuka -- his memorable 2025 lap, which beat the dominant McLaren drivers, is considered to be one of the best of his illustrious F1 career.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar successfully made it through to Q3.

The four-time world champion, who was pipped to the 2025 title by Lando Norris, by two points has struggled this season.

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Two weeks ago in China, Verstappen said every lap driving his Red Bull felt like "survival mode".

The Dutchman has also been increasingly frustrated by the new generation of F1 car -- he has called them "anti-racing" and likened the new reliance on energy harvesting and battery boosting to collecting mushrooms in popular video racing game Mario Kart. As for Lindblad, it continued his superb start to life in Formula 1.

"Come on mate! That's got to be a good one?" Lindblad asked his team as he crossed the line.