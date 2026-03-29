Oliver Bearman limps away from Japanese Grand Prix crash

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Haas driver Oliver Bearman limped away from a big crash at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Bearman spun out and collided with the barriers at the Spoon hairpin after losing control of his car while closing up behind Alpine's Franco Colapinto.

The impact with the barriers measured at 50G.

Haas boss Aayo Komatsu told Sky Sports that Bearman had gone to the circuit medical centre for a check-up after the crash.

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The team confirmed after an X-ray Bearman had avoided any bone fractures, but had suffered a right knee contusion.

TV replays showed the English driver limping away from his car and then sitting down by the barrier.

At one point he was being helped to walk by two trackside marshals.

Bearman's crash triggered a mid-race safety car period.

Team boss Komatsu said on Sky Sports during the broadcast: "He just had a huge closing speed against Colapinto so he had to take avoiding action and he went on the grass and crashed, so yeah, scary."

When asked if Colapinto had moved late as Bearman approached, he said: "No, the main thing is just the closing speed I think, which was huge."