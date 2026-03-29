Max Verstappen considering retiring from F1 at end of 2026

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Max Verstappen has said he is considering retiring from Formula 1 at the end of 2026, admitting he is "not enjoying the sport" after finishing eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who has been fiercely critical of F1's controversial new regulations, made the comments to the BBC on the back of another disappointing weekend.

While he has frequently questioned his long-term future in the sport, this time the four-time world champion was responding to a direct question on whether he could walk away at the end of this season, two years before the end of his Red Bull contract.

"That's what I'm saying," he said. "I'm thinking about everything inside this paddock.

"Privately I'm very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

The quotes follow a report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, usually very reliable on all things Verstappen, that he could sensationally quit the sport.

The newspaper reports "crucial weeks ahead," referring to the month break from racing due to the cancelled races in the Middle East.

ESPN has reached out to Red Bull for further comment.

Max Verstappen had a disappointing weekend in Japan, knocked out of Q2 in qualifying and finishing 8th in the race. Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Verstappen had another miserable weekend in Japan, eliminated in Q2 in qualifying before finishing eighth in the race.

However, he said his unhappiness is not to do with Red Bull's form, but the cars he previously linked to Mario Kart and labelled "anti-racing."

"I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am," he said. "Because I also know that you can't be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time. I'm very realistic in that and I've been there before. I've not only been winning in F1.

"But at the same time when you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn't feel natural to a racing driver.

"Of course I try to adapt to it, but it's not nice the way you have to race. It's really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it's just not what I want to do.

"And of course you can look at it and make a lot of money. Great. But at the end of the day it's not about money any more because this has always been my passion."

Verstappen has made it clear in the past that he has no issue quitting F1 as soon as he stops enjoying himself.

After being eliminated in Q2 on Saturday, he told the media he was "beyond frustrated" with his current situation and did not know any words to describe how he felt about the sport at the moment.

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He also mentioned he had to "figure some stuff out" in the upcoming break, but did not confirm anything beyond that.

Verstappen, who turns 29 in September, is third on F1's all-time race winners list with 71 -- only Lewis Hamilton (105) and Michael Schumacher (91) have more.

This year, he will race at the Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance sports car race -- he has competed at the legendary German circuit in two highly-publicised events so far.

He's already confirmed he wants to compete at the Le Mans 24 Hours in future.

"As a kid this is what I wanted to do and back then I had no idea what I was going to achieve and how much money you make," Verstappen added. "You never think about that as a kid. And it's also not about that.

"I want to be here to have fun and have a great time and enjoy myself. At the moment that's not really the case.

"Of course I do enjoy certain aspects. I enjoy working with my team. It's like a second family. But once I sit in the car it's not the most enjoyable unfortunately.

"I'm trying. I keep telling myself every day to try and enjoy it. It's just very hard.

"I have a lot of other projects anyway that I have a lot of passion about. The GT3 racing. Not only racing it myself but also the team. It's really nice and fun to build that. And I really want to build that out further in the coming years.

"It's not like if I would stop here that I'm not going to do anything. I'm always going to have fun. And also I will have fun in a lot of other things in my life.

"But it's a bit sad to be honest that we're even talking about this. It is what it is. You don't need to feel sorry for me. I'll be fine."