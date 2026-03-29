Japanese Grand Prix: George Russell laments safety car timing after fourth-place finish

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George Russell has said a differently timed safety car would have put "victory on my side" after his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Italian teenager Antonelli claimed a second win in as many races, moving him top of the drivers' standings, helped by a pit stop in Suzuka when Ollie Bearman crashed out of the race at over 300 kph.

The timing of the subsequent safety car derailed Russell's hopes as he slipped from second to third -- before a battery problem then allowed both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead.

Russell got back past Hamilton to finish fourth, but he now trails Mercedes teammate Antonelli by nine points.

George Russell is confident a differently timed safety car would have seen him win in Japan. Photo by Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

His troubles arrived a fortnight after he broke down in qualifying in China to allow Antonelli a free run at pole, which he duly converted into his maiden win.

Russell, a pre-season championship favourite, said: "At the moment, it is just one thing after the other.

"Racing can go for you, but it can also go against you too, and at the moment, every issue we are having is on my side of the garage and I am the one going through that pain.

"Sometimes people have problems in practice. We have not had a single issue in practice, but I have had problems in qualifying instead. It is the luck of the draw with these new cars.

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"But it is race three of 22, and I am not concerned at all. It is a long year, and I know I have got what it takes to bounce back. I won't dwell on it."

Mercedes have made a strong start in this this year's world championship, having won all three races so far.

Russell started the season on the front foot with victory in Melbourne but Antonelli, in just his second season on the grid, has struck back with two triumphs.

Asked if he was worried the momentum is starting to shift towards the Italian, Russell replied: "No, not at all. If the safety car came out one lap earlier today, the victory would have been on my side, and I am confident in that.

"In China without the qualifying issue, I was three tenths ahead in sprint qualifying so maybe I could have been on pole there and won. It is just how it turns out.

"We have got a four-week break so there is no momentum to be carried over. We will reset and go again for the next race."

Kimi Antonelli's win moved him top of the drivers' championship. Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Russell outscored Antonelli comfortably in his first season with the Brackley side. However, the 19-year-old has emerged as a serious championship contender.

On Sunday, he became the first Italian driver since the great Alberto Ascari in 1953 to win consecutive races, and the first teenager ever to lead the title race.

"I'm not thinking too much about the championship," Antonelli said. "Of course it's great, but there's still a long way to go.

"We need to keep raising the bar because George is very quick, and for sure he's going to be back at his usual level."

Information from PA contributed to this report.