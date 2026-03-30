Toto Wolff casts doubt on Christian Horner F1 return: 'Broken a lot of glass'

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Toto Wolff has cast doubt over Christian Horner's return to Formula 1 by claiming his rival could be dealing with the "repercussions" of having "broken a lot of glass" in the sport.

Horner, 52, is exploring a way back to the paddock after he was sacked as Red Bull team principal following last July's British Grand Prix.

Horner said he has "unfinished business" in a sport where he oversaw eight world drivers' championships and six constructors' titles.

However, Aston Martin have recently closed the door on a move for Horner -- with Jonathan Wheatley lined up for the beleaguered British team -- while Wolff and Mercedes are now actively looking at buying private investment firm Otro Capital's 24% shares in Alpine.

The Enstone team confirmed in January that Horner was among a group of investors interested in acquiring the same stake.

In an interview with the Press Association, Wolff said: "He [Horner] has broken quite a lot of glass, and these things have repercussions in our microcosm. When you say things ... but that is what he has done all his life, and that is what he knows best.

Wolff and Horner's rivalry often took centre stage as Mercedes and Red Bull have dominated F1 for the last decade Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Us looking at that stake is in no connection with Christian. And the idea that there is a rivalry between Christian and me around who buys an Alpine stake is made up. It would be quite sad if that was a consideration of doing such an investment or not.

"We are looking at it from different angles, and we haven't come to any conclusions. We want to know whether it makes sense."

Wolff's rivalry with Horner shaped F1 for much of the past decade as Mercedes and Red Bull fought on the biggest stage.

The last 18 months of Horner's trophy-laden tenure came amid accusations of controlling behaviour by a female colleague. Horner was twice exonerated of the claims.

And Wolff, 54, continued: "I am in two minds about it [Horner returning to F1.] The sport is missing personalities. And his personality was clearly very controversial and that is good for the sport.

"I said to [Ferrari team principal] Fred Vasseur that it needs 'the good, the bad, and the ugly.' And it is now only the good and the ugly left. The bad is gone.

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"Would I consider that he could ever be an ally or someone that shares objectives? I don't think so.

"But even when I had the biggest frustration, and anger with him, you need to remind yourself that even your worst enemy has a best friend so there must be some goodness.

"If there wasn't that competitive rivalry over so many years, and if there was more water down the river, I am sure I could have had hung with him over dinner and a had a laugh.

"Over those years it was just too intense, too fierce, and things happened which even today I cannot comprehend why he has done them.

"I don't know if he is finding his way back, and in which function. I certainly don't wish him bad. And we need to give each other credit. There are not many team principals who have done what he has done.

"I see a situation that whatever happens, whatever outcomes there may be, whether he comes back to Formula 1 or not, I am at ease with it."