Max Verstappen's trusted Red Bull engineer to join McLaren as chief racing officer

Nate Saunders reacts to Gianpiero Lambiase's decision to join McLaren from Red Bull at the end of the 2027 F1 season. (2:50)

Will Verstappen's F1 future be influenced by his engineer leaving Red Bull? (2:50)

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Max Verstappen's longtime race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will join McLaren at the expiry of his Red Bull contract, assuming the role of chief racing officer.

The reigning constructors' champions confirmed the switch, which they said would take place "no later than 2028", on Thursday.

Lambiase has worked with the four-time world champion ever since his debut for Red Bull at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, which he famously won, making him the youngest race winner in the sport's history at 18.

The news will only heighten the speculation about Verstappen's immediate F1 future, with the four-time world champion strongly hinting he might quit F1 at the end of 2026.

Lambiase's job has been the subject of speculation before -- sources have told ESPN he rejected an approach from Aston Martin late last year -- but he has been lured over to McLaren.

Sources have told ESPN that Lambiase will join McLaren at the conclusion of his existing Red Bull contract at the end of 2027, and will take on duties currently managed by team principal Andrea Stella.

"McLaren Racing is pleased to announce that Gianpiero Lambiase will join the McLaren Formula 1 Team as chief racing officer, reporting into team principal, Andrea Stella," McLaren said in a statement.

"The role of the Chief Racing Officer already exists within the team's structure with overall leadership of the race team. These duties are currently managed by Andrea Stella in addition to his role as Team Principal.

"Lambiase is the latest hire designed to strengthen and support the talent pool that exists at McLaren, while also reaffirming the team's long-term commitment to confirming its position as a Championship-winning team."

As ever with F1 contracts, discussions seem likely to place between the teams to secure an earlier switch date, meaning he could start earlier than that.

Gianpiero Lambiase's Red Bull exit will only add to the speculation surrounding Max Verstappen's future in F1. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The bombshell news comes amid growing speculation about Verstappen's future beyond this year.

The four-time world champion has grown increasingly disillusioned with F1's controversial new cars, which he has labelled "anti-racing", likened to Formula E "on steroids" and Mario Kart.

After the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen told the BBC he was seriously thinking about walking away at the end of the year and many sources within the paddock close to him have told ESPN it feels more likely than not at the moment.

Compounding his current negative feeling has been Red Bull's uncompetitive start to life as a fully-fledged engine manufacturer -- the team has embarked on its own engine project for the first time ever in 2026 but has found itself a long way off the pace of usual 'Big Four' rivals Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren.

Verstappen's contract runs until 2028 but sources have told ESPN he has clauses in his deal which would be able to help him quit before then.

The Dutchman will be racing at the Nurburgring 24 Hours later this year and has frequently talked about his desire to race in other series beyond F1.

As well as heightening speculation about Verstappen, Lambiase's move will represent represent another major blow to the Red Bull team which dominated the start of the current decade.

The majority of the key figures behind that run of championships -- four drivers' and three constructors' titles -- have left.

Team boss Christian Horner was sacked last July, a year after design legend Adrian Newey and long-time sporting director Jonathan Wheatley had left for Aston Martin and Audi respectively.

Long-serving racing adviser Helmut Marko, famous as the godfather of the team's driving academy, also left the team at the end of 2025.

Lambiase's new team, McLaren, has poached several other key figures over the past year.

Former Red Bull designer Rob Marshall has been a key pillar of McLaren's recent success, with his cars winning back-to-back constructors' championships in 2024 and 2025 -- the latter also saw Lando Norris win McLaren's first drivers' title since 2008.

Red Bull's former head of strategy Will Courtenay started working for McLaren this year as sporting director after a long stand-off between the two teams over contracts.