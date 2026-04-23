Miami Grand Prix 2026: Race and F1 sprint start times, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

George Russell discusses the main changes that drivers are wanting in FIA discussions. (1:40)

Russell reveals the F1 regulation changes the drivers want to see (1:40)

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After a five-week break Formula 1 returns to action in Miami for the first American race of the season and the second Sprint weekend.

Mercedes has been the dominant force so far, with George Russell winning the season-opener in Australia, and his teammate Kimi Antonelli getting back-to-back victories in China and Japan.

Ferrari has had three podiums, and McLaren managed to turn it around in Japan after several race retirements. It was Oscar Piastri who finished second on the podium, with his teammate and defending world champion Lando Norris in fifth.

F1 heads to Miami on the back of releasing an extensive list of changes to the controversial new regulations, which will be in effect immediately.

During the weekend we will also see if Aston Martin has found a solution following a dismal start to its 2026 campaign and if Red Bull will be able to claw its way back to the front of the grid.

So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know for the fourth race of the season.

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Kimi Antonelli is the youngest driver in history to lead the championship. Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Miami Grand Prix schedule

All times in BST

Friday, May 1

Practice One: 5 p.m. - 6.30 p.m.

Sprint Qualifying: 9.30 p.m. - 10.14 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Sprint: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Qualifying: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 3

Miami Grand Prix: 9 p.m.

How to watch

Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the U.K., with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Miami's sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.

For non-subscribers, highlights of the Miami Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.

Why is first practice longer than usual?

The FIA have confirmed that the sole practice session for the weekend has been extended by 30 minutes. This means that the teams will now have 90 minutes in total on Friday.

Teams will be coming off the back of a five-week break so the decision has been made in recognition of this, along with the changes to regulations, and that it's also a Sprint weekend.

Miami GP track: Miami International Autodrome

The Miami International Autodrome was purpose built to expand the F1 presence over in America and is set in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to the two-time Superbowl champions Miami Dolphins.

It's a temporary 19-turn circuit street, which is designed to have a permanent feel and is pretty unique as the paddock is inside the stadium itself. A heap of celebrities and sports stars love to attend and it has the vibrant Miami feel, with sandy beaches around 30 minutes away.

Miami has some quirkiness, the main example in previous years being the "fake" marina where boats would park up and watch the track action.

This year, they have taken it one step further and have a new multi-layered hospitality area shaped like a yacht that is replacing the marina. There are panoramic views of the track over Turns 5-9 to replicate the feeling that you are on a yacht in the ocean soaking up the rays.

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Previous winners

2022: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2024: Lando Norris, McLaren

2025: Oscar Piastri, McLaren

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix last year. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Other key stats

First race: 2022

Laps: 57 laps of 5.4km. Total race distance 308km.

Lap record: 1:29.708, Max Verstappen (2023)

Most wins: Verstappen with two (2022 and 2023) and Norris (2024) and Piastri (2025) with a race win apiece.

Most poles: Verstappen with back-to-back poles (2024 and 2025). From the current grid, Sergio Perez (2023) and Charles Leclerc (2022) have also been on pole here.

Weather forecast

Miami weather in May has always been predicted to be hot and dry conditions, but the 2025 Grand Prix weekend saw a downpour of rain for the Sprint race. It was the first time the rain heavily disrupted the weekend with all the previous races remaining on the dry side.

The current forecast is highs of around 32°C, with light rain expected on Saturday and Sunday.

What happened last year?

McLaren's Piastri beat Norris to win the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, putting him 16 points in the lead of the drivers' championship.

Russell finished in third and Verstappen, despite starting in pole, had a battle with both McLarens and eventually dropped down to fourth.

It was a tricky day for Ferrari and what Lewis Hamilton said over the team radio later went viral online. The seven-time champion was frustrated with his team over a slow decision-making process and sarcastically said to his engineer at the time "you should take a tea break while you're at it." He ended up finishing eighth, with his teammate Charles Leclerc one place above in seventh.

It was a good day for Alexander Albon in the Williams who rounded out the top five.

Who will win this year?

Mercedes has claimed a one-two in all qualifying sessions of the season so far, with three race wins. Piastri turned up to the last race in Japan competitive and gained the lead on lap one of the race. Antonelli then went into the lead after he pitted under the safety car, with Piastri eventually finishing in second.

Miami is a circuit with three long straights, which looks to be suited to the Silver Arrows this season.

Will Mercedes be able to continue its dominance, or will another team come to play?

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