Red Bull reshuffles technical department amid F1 woes, key departures

Nate Saunders reacts to Gianpiero Lambiase's decision to join McLaren from Red Bull at the end of the 2027 F1 season. (2:50)

Will Verstappen's F1 future be influenced by his engineer leaving Red Bull? (2:50)

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Red Bull has announced the appointment of a senior engineer from its junior team Racing Bulls as part of an internal reshuffle of its technical department.

Red Bull has experienced a large-scale exit of senior technical figures in recent years, including Rob Marshall leaving for McLaren, Adrian Newey leaving for Aston Martin, and the recent announcement that Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will go to McLaren in 2028.

In order to bolster its ranks, Red Bull announced on Friday that Racing Bull's deputy technical director, Andrea Landi, will join as head of performance from July 1.

Landi had previously worked as deputy head of vehicle performance at Ferrari before joining Racing Bulls.

Laurent Mekies replaced Christian Horner as team principal last summer. Getty

Red Bull's design department continues to be led by technical director Pierre Wache, but Ben Waterhouse will now take on an expanded role as chief performance and design engineer with Landi reporting to him.

The reshuffle follows a difficult start to Formula 1's new regulations for Red Bull, with the team lying sixth in the constructors' standings behind Alpine, Haas, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes after three races.

Alongside the announcement of Lambiase's departure, star driver Max Verstappen is reconsidering his future at the team beyond 2026 due to his dislike of F1's new regulations.

- Max Verstappen on Gianpiero Lambiase's exit: 'You would be stupid not to do that'

- 'I'm happy': Verstappen finding joy in his Nürburgring side quest

- Max Verstappen's inner circle is unravelling -- and so are Red Bull's hopes of keeping him

Red Bull embarked on a new era midway through last year when it sacked its longstanding team principal Christian Horner and replaced him with Racing Bull's team boss Laurent Mekies.

The team experienced an initial bounce in performance that allowed Verstappen to fight McLaren's drivers for the title, but ultimately the Dutch driver finished two points short of Lando Norris.

For 2026, Red Bull has taken on the challenge of producing its own power units under F1's new regulations, with a bespoke facility added to its factory in Milton Keynes to design and build engines for Red Bull and Racing Bulls.