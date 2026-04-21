F1's 2026 rule tweaks: What's changed after driver criticism, and will it make a difference?

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After a month of meetings between technical heads, drivers, team principals, the sport's bosses and the FIA, Formula 1 has delivered a set of tweaks to its controversial 2026 regulations to counter some of the issues experienced at the opening three races.

The main focus has been on four things: 1) improving the qualifying spectacle, 2) reducing the chances of dramatic closing speeds between cars leading to nasty accidents in races, 3) decreasing the likelihood of a start-line collision, and 4) pre-empting issues teams could face in wet conditions.

The changes still need to be rubber-stamped by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council, but are due to be in effect when F1 returns to action at the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Despite a long list of changes emerging from the final meeting between team bosses, the FIA and F1 on Monday, the sport has been keen to stress they only represent minor tweaks to a number of areas rather than a tearing up of the rule book.

Such is the complexity of the latest generation of cars that the changes are inevitably full of F1 jargon -- the key terms are explained below.

MGU-K: This is the "motor-generator unit - kinetic", which serves two purposes. The first is to transfer electric power from the battery to the rear wheels, the second is to work in reverse to generate electricity from the rear wheels to recharge the battery while slowing the car.

Kilowatts (kW): A measure of electric power that you'll likely be familiar with from using appliances. The maximum power the MGU-K can both produce and recover is capped at 350kW.

Megajoules (MJ) Another unit you'll recognise that is used to measure the amount of stored electrical energy. The battery in an F1 car's hybrid system is permitted to store a maximum of 4MJ of usable energy at any one time.

Superclipping: A way of recharging the battery in an F1 car by using the MGU-K to divert power generated by the V6-turbo engine to the battery while the driver is on full throttle, typically at the end of straights or high-speed corners. Under the original set of regulations, this was limited to 250kW rather than the maximum 350kW potential of the MGU-K. This involuntary deceleration has attracted criticism from drivers.

Lift and coasting: This is a way of recovering the full 350kW via the MGU-K by lifting off the throttle early and letting the car coast before hitting the brakes for the next corner.

It remains to be seen what impact the rule tweaks will have on the racing. Sam Bloxham/LAT Images

What's changed?

Qualifying

The FIA's explanation: "Adjustments to energy management parameters, including a reduction in maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ, aimed at reducing excessive harvesting and encouraging more consistent flat-out driving. This change targets a maximum superclip duration reduced to approximately 2-4 seconds per lap."

What it means: Limiting the amount of energy that can be harvested per qualifying lap to 7MJ will slightly reduce the "unnatural" driving practices that have been at the centre of driver complaints so far this season. The usable capacity of a battery in an F1 car is 4MJ, so rather than attempting to charge the battery twice per qualifying lap to have the maximum power on the straights, the driver will now aim to charge one and three-quarter times. How big an impact that will have remains to be seen, but if only 2-4 seconds of superclipping is required per lap -- as stated by the FIA -- that will reduce the amount of high-speed corners and straights where the car is slowing despite the driver demanding full throttle. However, reducing the amount of power that can be recovered will also reduce the amount of power that is deployed, resulting in slower overall lap times.

The FIA's explanation: "Peak superclip power increased to 350 kW, previously being 250kW, further reducing the time spent recharging, and reducing driver workload on energy management. This will also be applied in Race conditions."

What it means: Liken this to a fast-charging cable for your phone. By increasing the rate of energy that can be recovered through superclipping by 100kW, the battery will charge faster which in turn will limit the amount of time spent superclipping. It should also eliminate the need to lift and coast on qualifying laps as that had previously been the only way to achieve the full 350kW recharge rate as superclipping was limited to 250kW. However, by increasing the power of the superclip, it will result in more deceleration when the process is taking place, which will still look odd from onboard cameras.

The FIA's explanation: "The number of events where alternative lower energy limits may apply has been increased from 8 to 12 races, allowing greater adaptation to circuit characteristics."

What it means: This allows the FIA to set the recharge limit even lower than 7MJ at 12 races, meaning the governing body will have an extra lever to pull when it is concerned there will be excessive superclipping in qualifying. Twelve races represents half the calendar, meaning the FIA can tailor the recharge limit to all the circuits where the layout means energy management is at its most extreme. To get close to the old style of qualifying, ideally all the harvesting would be done under braking or in grip-limited sections of the circuit, but it's likely some will still need to be done in high-speed corners or at the end of straights via superclipping.

Race

The FIA's explanation: "The maximum power available through the Boost in race conditions is now capped at +150 kW (or the car's current power level at activation if higher) limiting sudden performance differentials."

What it means: Previously, the 'Boost' allowed drivers to access the full 350kW of the MGU-K at the push of a button. In the most extreme examples that could mean going from next to no electric power to full electric power, but now the additional boost (on top of the power that the MGU-K is already supplying) is capped at 150kW. That still represents a 200bhp boost, which is significant, but should limit dramatic speed differentials like the one that caused Oliver Bearman's accident in Japan.

The FIA's explanation: "MGU-K deployment is maintained at 350 kW in key acceleration zones (from corner exit to braking point, including overtaking zones) but will be limited to 250kW in other parts of the lap."

What it means: By reducing the deployment of electrical energy by 100kW in areas of the circuit where overtaking is less likely, most likely flatout corners, there will be fewer examples of significant speed differentials on dangerous parts of the track. And by keeping 350kW deployment in areas where overtaking is most likely -- along the straights -- the fluid racing seen so far this year should be maintained.

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Race starts

The FIA's explanation: "A new "low power start detection" system has been developed, capable of identifying cars with abnormally low acceleration shortly after clutch release. In such cases, an automatic MGU-K deployment will be triggered to ensure a minimum level of acceleration and mitigate start-related risks without introducing any sporting advantage. An associated visual warning system is being introduced, activating flashing lights (rear and lateral) on affected cars to alert following drivers."

What it means: Under the regulations, the MGU-K is not allowed to deploy any electrical power at a start until the car is above 50km/h. That rule exists to stop teams from engineering an element of launch control into the start process, but will now be overridden if the car's petrol-powered start is so bad that the electrical energy is needed to assist a getaway. It should help reduce the number of scary moments in which a car fails to get going and then becomes a stationary obstacle for the cars behind it on the grid. Lights will flash at the back of the car to warn those behind that the system has kicked in.

The FIA's explanation: "A reset of the energy counter at the start of the formation lap has also been implemented to correct a previously identified system inconsistency."

What it means: A quirk of the original regulations meant that where you started on the grid (either before or after the timing line) affected how much energy you could harvest on the formation lap. When the drivers left the grid for the formation lap, those who started beyond the timing line were counted within that lap, and therefore already within the recharge limit for that lap when they used a significant amount of energy on their practice start. Those behind the timing line could make a practice start and then were allowed a full recharge limit for the formation lap. At the opening round in Australia it meant some drivers used up nearly all their battery warming their tyres with burnouts to the grid and were left with next to no battery for the real start. Teams adapted their process for China and Japan, but this change will tidy things up to make the situation the same for everyone.

Max Verstappen has been one of many drivers critical of the new rules this season. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Wet conditions

The FIA's explanation: "Tyre blanket temperatures for intermediate tyres have been increased following driver feedback in order to improve initial grip and tyre performance in wet conditions."

What it means: This is unrelated to the energy recovery system and is down to ensuring the tyres are at the right temperature when they are fitted to the car to offer maximum grip.

The FIA's explanation: "Maximum ERS deployment will be reduced, limiting torque and improving car control in low-grip conditions."

What it means: This will see a reduction in the electrical power available in the wet, which had the potential to make the cars difficult to control. Unlike the power curve of a traditional engine, which comes in more gradually, electric power is almost instantaneous in its delivery and could catch drivers out in tricky conditions.

The FIA's explanation: "The rear light systems have been simplified, with clearer and more consistent visual cues to improve visibility and reaction time for following drivers in poor conditions."

What it means: The rear lights are not only used in wet conditions but also as a way to communicate what is going on with the deployment of energy for the car in front. The system should mean drivers aren't caught by surprise if the car in front stops deploying electrical energy and slows down.

Will these changes make a difference?

Whether the changes go far enough will only become apparent after a handful of races at different circuit types. The fundamental challenge of producing nearly half the car's power output from a relatively small battery remains, and the need to manage energy around the lap will still be prevalent when the battery is depleted and superclipping sets in.

Qualifying laps will be slower as a result of reducing the amount of power that can be recovered (and therefore spent) around the lap, but that lap time loss will mainly be felt under acceleration onto long straights.

By reducing the amount of energy that can be harvested per qualifying lap by 12.5%, it should help address some of the complaints made by drivers at the first three races, but the FIA will likely have to make full use of its ability to reduce the recharge limit further at some of the more energy-limited circuits to have the desired impact.

In the races, the new 150kW cap on the Boost should go some way to reducing the kind of closing speeds that led to Bearman's accident (where he was on full boost and Franco Colapinto's Alpine ahead was running without any battery assistance), while limiting the use of 350kW power to clear overtaking areas should mean drivers aren't faced with significant closing speeds in dangerous parts of the circuit. F1 was very keen to maintain the fluid overtaking from the opening three races -- often referred to as yo-yo racing -- and, for better or worse, that should still take place even with the changes.

But viewing numbers on a page without the benefit of the simulation the teams and FIA have been able to analyse -- or the real-world running that will only be possible from Miami onwards -- means it is too early to make a definitive judgement. F1 and the FIA have left the door open for further tweaks this year before the opportunity to make bigger changes, if deemed necessary, will be reserved for 2027.