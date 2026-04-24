Turkish Grand Prix returns to F1 for 2027 as new-look calendar takes shape

George Russell discusses the main changes that drivers are wanting in FIA discussions. (1:40)

Russell reveals the F1 regulation changes the drivers want to see (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

The popular Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park will return to the Formula 1 schedule in 2027.

Türkiye's arrival means F1 has now lined up additions to offset two outgoing events, with the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and the Dutch Grand Prix off the calendar next season. The Portuguese Grand Prix was confirmed to return last December.

It means the calendar in 2027 as it stands will be 24 races, but F1 is understood to be in advanced talks with other venues such as Thailand about future events.

Türkiye's venue hosted F1 races between 2005 and 2011 and then returned for two stand-in races during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Valtteri Bottas won the last race in 2021 for Mercedes. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

As a venue it featured several famous moments in F1 history, notably the collision between Red Bull teammates Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber in 2010, a flashpoint in the fractious relationship.

It is also where Lewis Hamilton drew level with Michael Schumacher's record seven world championships in 2020.

F1's announcement did not mention a date it might be held, but the two departing races would provide two obvious options.

"We are delighted to be returning to the incredible and vibrant city of Istanbul from 2027 to thrill all our fans in Türkiye and around the world on one of the most exciting and challenging circuits in Formula 1," President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali said.

"As a city, Istanbul represents a cultural gateway between Europe and Asia, offering a unique blend of history and tradition with a forward-thinking approach to sport, business, and entertainment."

- F1's 2026 rule tweaks: What's changed after driver criticism, and will it make a difference?

- Lando Norris: Max Verstappen leaving F1 would be 'miss for the sport'

- Max Verstappen on Gianpiero Lambiase's exit: 'You would be stupid not to do that'

This year's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is being held on June 14, although that race is usually held earlier -- for this season it swapped places with the Canadian Grand Prix this year to accommodate the FIFA World Cup.

The Dutch Grand Prix has traditionally featured at the end of the August break -- this year it is taking place on Aug. 23.

Late last year, a two-year deal was agreed for Portugal's Portimao circuit to return to the F1 calendar for 2027 and 2028.