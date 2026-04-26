Jos Verstappen, father of Max, escapes unhurt from rally car crash

Nate Saunders reacts to reports suggesting Max Verstappen is considering his future in F1. (1:47)

Saunders: Verstappen retiring would be awful for Formula 1 (1:47)

Jos Verstappen has avoided injury after being involved in a rally car crash during a race in Belgium.

Jos, father of Formula 1 driver Max, retired from the race after losing control of his car during the Rallye de Wallonie in Belgium.

Race organisers took to social media to confirm that Verstappen was involved in a "violent" crash but that he and his co-driver, Jasper Vermmeulen, were OK.

Organisers said the car was sufficiently damaged and that Jos Verstappen's retirement from the race was unavoidable.