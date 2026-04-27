Fernando Alonso keen to continue F1 career beyond 2026, not ready to retire

George Russell discusses the main changes that drivers are wanting in FIA discussions. (1:40)

Russell reveals the F1 regulation changes the drivers want to see (1:40)

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Fernando Alonso intends to race in Formula 1 beyond the end of this season after saying he does not yet feel ready to retire.

After making his debut in 2001, Alonso is in his 23rd season in F1 and is currently racing for the struggling Aston Martin team.

The 44-year-old signed a "multi-year deal" with Aston Martin in 2024, but the team has not yet confirmed if it extends into 2027.

Speaking at the Grand Prix Historique de Monaco on Saturday, Alonso said he is planning to continue racing beyond the end of this season and will only retire when he feels ready to do so.

"I love what I do. I love racing," Alonso said. "I did my first race when I was three years [old], and I am 44, so 41 years of my life I have been behind a steering wheel.

"So the moment I have to stop racing, it will be a very hard decision and difficult to accept.

Fernando Alonso is not yet ready to retire from Formula One. Lars Baron/Getty Images

"The time will tell. I will feel it. At the moment, I don't feel it is that time yet. I feel competitive, I feel motivated, I feel happy when I drive. So, yeah, hopefully not the last season."

Aston Martin and its engine partner Honda have made a slow start to F1's new regulations in 2026, with Alonso failing to make the finish at the opening two races before an 18th-place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion said last year that he would find it difficult to retire from F1 while his car is not competitive and was hoping to leave the sport on a high.

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Despite the team's clear issues this year, Alonso has remained positive about Aston Martin's long-term prospects.

During preseason testing, when the car was clearly off the pace, he said he was keeping his faith in Newey's long-term vision.

"We have a guy [in Newey] that after 30-plus years in Formula 1 has been dominating the sport all of those, so eventually we will have the best car," Alonso said at the time.

"It's a matter of time, but we want to have that as soon as possible."

Aston Martin's lack of competitiveness this year means it is unlikely to have any high-profile options to replace Alonso in 2027.