Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Race start times, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

Russell: Feels like somebody doesn't want me to fight for F1 championship (0:44)

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Formula 1 returns to the streets of Monaco for the sixth race of the season, marking the start of the European races as we head into the summer months.

It is known as the 'crown-jewel' event on the calendar because of its significant history, along with the glitz and glamour that comes with it.

Mercedes protege Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the drivers' championship to his teammate George Russell after winning the Canadian Grand Prix last time out.

The Italian is now 43 points clear of Russell after the Brit had a weekend to forget and was forced to retire from the lead of the race.

With the tight and twisty corners in Monaco, it's expected to be a thrilling fight for pole position.

So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know for the sixth race of the season.

- Antonelli on top, but the pressure to win now off for Russell

- Lewis Hamilton thanks Ferrari for 'moving mountains' after finishing second in Canada

- Max Verstappen wants more 'pure' racing despite gripping Hamilton battle

Kimi Antonelli won the Canadian Grand Prix last time out. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)

Monaco Grand Prix schedule

All times in BST

Friday, June 5

Practice One: 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m.

Practice Two: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

Practice Three: 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m.

Qualifying: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

Monaco Grand Prix: 2 p.m.

How to watch

Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the U.K., with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Monaco's sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.

For non-subscribers, highlights of the Monaco Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.

Monaco GP track: Circuit de Monaco

Monaco is a race where most of the drivers don't have to travel very far to get to, given most of them live around the corner.

But it really is home to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who grew up there and who learned to swim in the famous swimming pool at the chicane of Turns 14 and 15. The Monégasque also happens to be very successful during qualifying and holds the record for the most pole positions in the modern F1 era.

The race in Monaco is often called 'the jewel in the F1 crown' due to its rich history having held the first race in the F1 championship in 1950.

It's one of the most eyewatering circuits with its tight corners, narrow streets and twisty nature which tests the drivers' ability to the very limit.

For Sunday's race, very little overtaking can actually happen there because it's so dangerous, meaning that Saturday's qualifying is usually the most important hour of the weekend.

Previous winners

2014: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2018: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2021: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2022: Sergio Perez, Red Bull

2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2024: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2025: Lando Norris, McLaren

Other key stats

First race: 1950

Laps: 78 laps of 3.3km. Total distance 260km.

Lap record: 1:09.954, Lando Norris (2025)

Most wins: Ayrton Senna with six (1987,1989-1993). From the current grid, Fernando Alonso (2006-2007), Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2016, 2019), Max Verstappen (2021, 2023), Charles Leclerc (2024) and Lando Norris (2025) have also won in Monaco.

Most poles: Senna with five (1985,1988-1991). Pole sitters from the current grid are Alonso (2006-2007), Hamilton (2015, 2019), Verstappen (2023), Leclerc (2021-2022, 2024) and Lando Norris (2025).

Weather forecast

Friday's practice sessions in Monaco might be hampered with some light rain throughout the day, with highs of 19°C.

For Saturday's qualifying and for the race on Sunday it has been forecast to be sunny with a gentle breeze and highs of 27°C.

What happened last year?

Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time. Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris took pole position by 0.109 seconds from home hero Leclerc around Monaco in the final lap of qualifying.

It was the Brit's first pole here and he later converted it into a race victory after a controlled drive throughout.

Norris also cut the lead to his teammate Oscar Piastri, who was leading the drivers' championship, to three points after eight races. It was one of the turning points in the season where the championship heated up, which then continued for many races throughout the summer.

Leclerc finished the race in second, with Piastri in third. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was behind in fourth and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five.

Who will win this year?

Mercedes has continued to claim a one-two in all qualifying sessions of the season so far, apart from a sprint pole in Miami for Norris.

The Silver Arrows has also won every grand prix so far, with Antonelli making history in doing so after winning his first four career races in a row.

But despite that -- it is Ferrari who head into the weekend as slight favourites.

Ferrari is notable for its cornering speed and Leclerc could well take his fourth pole in Monaco, while Hamilton will be buoyed by a best-ever finish in red, with second last time out in Canada.

Meanwhile, it will be gloves off for both Antonelli and Russell in their continued fight for the championship -- while Verstappen, who joined Hamilton on the podium in Montreal, could also be a factor.

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