Max Verstappen: 'Big changes' needed to regulations; new tweaks only a 'tickle'

George Russell speaks out on Max Verstappen's future in Formula 1, saying he would understand either way. (1:42)

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Max Verstappen wants Formula 1 to make "really big" changes to its power unit regulations for 2027, comparing tweaks for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix to "a tickle."

The four-time world champion has been among the biggest critics of F1's controversial 2026 regulations, branding them "anti-racing" and saying he is considering leaving the sport at the end of the year because of them.

Ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, F1's governing body, the FIA, has altered some aspects of the regulations with the aim of addressing some of the biggest complaints made by driver at the first three races.

"I guess it's a tickle," Verstappen said of the changes. "You know, it's not what we need yet to really make it flat out.

"But it's complicated to get everyone to agree. I just hope for next year we can make really big, big changes."

Max Verstappen has been in a struggling Red Bull since the start of the season. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

The changes for Miami include reducing the amount of electrical energy that can be harvested on a qualifying lap and increasing the rate at which energy can be recovered on straights.

Both tweaks are aimed at reducing the need for unusual approaches to driving the car during qualifying to recover energy, but Verstappen doubts they will have a significant impact on the feeling behind the wheel.

"Like I said, it's a tickle, but it needs to be more than a tickle for next year, that's for sure," he said.

The Red Bull driver said one positive from the changes has been increased interaction between the sport's rulemakers and the drivers over the regulations.

"I mean, the positive thing about it is that we had some nice meetings with Formula 1 and the FIA," Verstappen said. "And I think that's probably a starting point hopefully for the future.

"Even, you know, in a few years' time, maybe when I'm not here anymore, I really hope that, for the future drivers as well, there's more input to come from the drivers to the organisers in general.

"Because I do think that most of the drivers, we have a good understanding and a good feel of what is needed to make Formula 1 a good product, a fun product. And I think that's already a huge step forward in terms of the communication.

"Because at the end of the day, you know, F1 is a very complex and political sport. But I think everyone has tried their best to at least do something. But, of course, it won't change the world."

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Verstappen believes the sport would have avoided the complications over the current regulations if it had consulted the drivers in the first place.

"I'm sure that we can have really good input about that, and I think if we would have had that five, maybe a bit before, like five, six years ago, then we probably wouldn't have been in the state that we are in now. But I just hope that it's a lesson for the future."

However, he said he was no closer to deciding on his F1 future beyond the end of 2026 as a result of the conversations with the FIA.

"Nothing new, to be honest, on that side," Verstappen said. "I mean, in those weeks also I've been busy with other things. But, yeah, I still have time, and I'm taking my time."

He also denied his decision would be impacted by Gianpiero Lambiase, his longtime race engineer, signing a deal to leave Red Bull for McLaren in 2028.

"Otherwise I don't get to drive!" Verstappen said. "I will have to work with someone else. But I think also, you know, times change.

"And I mean, the offer that he got, then I would be an idiot to try and keep him. Like, he also has to ... it's not only about me all the time.

"It's also about his career and moving forward. So for me, yeah, it was a no-brainer, to be honest. And yeah, about the future, that's what we're looking at now -- you know, with a different race engineer.

"Yeah, and I'm sure we'll find solutions for that as well."