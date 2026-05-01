Miami Grand Prix: Lando Norris takes pole for Sprint race in upgraded McLaren

George Russell discusses the main changes that drivers are wanting in FIA discussions. (1:40)

Russell reveals the F1 regulation changes the drivers want to see (1:40)

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McLaren's Lando Norris has come from behind to qualify on pole position for the second Sprint race of the season at the Miami Grand Prix.

He leads Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli by 0.222 seconds, with Oscar Piastri in third. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc looked strong throughout the sessions but fell behind and finished in fourth.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen rounded out the top five and George Russell, who is fighting to get some points in the championship, finished down in sixth.

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