George Russell: McLaren and Ferrari improvements 'damn impressive'

Russell reveals the F1 regulation changes the drivers want to see (1:40)

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George Russell was left surprised by the performance of McLaren and Ferrari in qualifying for Saturday's Miami Grand Prix sprint race, saying the improvements from both teams since the last race in Japan were "damn impressive."

Russell's Mercedes team has won all three grands prix this season and taken pole position in every qualifying session, but reigning champion Lando Norris bucked that trend on Friday to take sprint qualifying pole for McLaren in Miami.

Kimi Antonelli will start second for Mercedes, while Russell could only manage sixth on the grid behind both McLarens, the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

The turnaround in performance comes after a month-long break in which McLaren and Ferrari have brought significant upgrades to its cars while Mercedes is waiting on its first major update at the next round in Canada.

George Russell won the Australian Grand Prix at the start of the season. Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I mean pretty surprised at how big a jump McLaren and Ferrari have made so that's pretty damn impressive," he said. "We knew they'd probably close the gap but, you know, they've been quicker than us.

"My side, I have been struggling today. Miami's not a track that I love, to be honest, especially in these hotter conditions. But, you know, it's only sprint qualifying so let's see what tomorrow brings."

Russell said his lack of performance stemmed from overheating his tyres, which had not been a major issue for Mercedes at the opening three races in cooler conditions.

"I was just overheating my tyres a lot in that twisty section in the middle," Russell said. "I was struggling to get the right balance with the car. So, yeah, not much more to say than that really.

"As I said, just being quite surprised by the progress of the others. But another day tomorrow."