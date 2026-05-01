Justin Rose jokes he needs 'DRS' after tough round with new McLaren clubs

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After shooting two-over par in his first professional round with McLaren golf clubs, Justin Rose joked that he would "use DRS" to recover ground on day two of the Cadillac Championship in Miami.

Earlier this week, Rose was announced as a global ambassador for McLaren's new golf equipment range and is making his debut with a set of irons designed by the racing team at the Trump National Doral this weekend.

On his opening hole with the clubs, Rose shot a double-bogey seven after shanking his ball out of a greenside bunker and into a water hazard. He went on to secure birdies at three of the next four holes before a second double bogey on eight and two more bogeys and a birdie on the back nine left him two-over par through 18 holes.

On the social media platform X, golf data analyst Rick Gehman replied to a post about Rose's McLaren club deal with the Englishman's disappointing ball-striking and tee-to-green stats from Thursday's round.

Rose then replied with his own post, saying: "Cheers Rick for the stats... will use DRS tomorrow after that info..."

Rose was making reference to F1's Drag Reduction System -- an overtaking aid that was used from 2011 to 2025 to increases a car's top speed and encourage passes.

Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 world champion, was among the replies to Rose's post pointing out that, "DRS is a bit last season."

Justin Rose had his worst tee-to-green round of the season on his debut with McLaren's new clubs. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Speaking earlier this week, Rose, who is the world No. 5, said he had been working with McLaren for months trying to refine the new clubs to the demands of his swing.

"McLaren golf has been something that has been on the backburner for a good number of months," he said. "To launch a brand out of the ground - obviously it has been going for a lot longer than a year in terms of the development team and development process.

"It's something I've been involved in from the outset, really helping the engineering team, really testing the first editions of the clubs. I have been working with the project for well over a year probably, so it's been exciting this week to finally launch it.

"I've got lost of ideas on every part of the game, so this is a good place for me to be able to put my ideas down and let the smart engineers go figure it out."

Rose acknowledged it would take time to adapt to the McLaren clubs but ruled out any long-term issues for his game.

"There is going to be a refinement process," he added. "You can test all you want, but you've got to get the clubs in play and there are going to be little mini situations out there, different lies, all sorts of things -- just getting comfortable.

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"But in the long-term I don't see there being an issue at all."

McLaren Golf launched on Wednesday with the aim of translating its motorsport engineering expertise into the design of high-tech golf clubs.

Rose is the leading player jumping on board with the brand, having been a part of the process throughout. A short hop away on the pitch at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris spoke about his excitement at the project as a keen golfer.

"I've not [been involved]. But it's very cool, I love my golf," Norris said.

"It is just a cool situation that McLaren have got involved with. Justin is a good friend of mine.

"Justin is one of the best in the world. For a guy at his age to be that number in the world is pretty inspirational actually for a lot of people of that age.

"And also for a lot of younger people who know they can fight to be one of the best in the world all the way up to your 50s. It's a cool thing that I can feel part of it because it's McLaren, but let me tell you I know nothing about designing a golf club.

"Justin has been the leader on that and it's been cool to see that come together over time and extend over time."