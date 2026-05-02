Former Paralympic gold-medalist and F1 driver Alex Zanardi dies aged 59

Alex Zanardi's death was confirmed on Saturday. Getty

Four-time Paralympic gold-medallist and former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi has died aged 59.

Born in Bologna, Zanardi competed in Formula 1 for five seasons and achieved a best finish of sixth at the 1993 Brazilian Grand Prix before a major crash in 2001 resulted in both of his legs being amputated.

Zanardi recovered from his life-changing operation to become a Paralympic champion, firstly competing in the London Games in 2012 and claiming two gold medals in the para-cycling category before two more followed in Rio de Janeiro four years later.

A multiple winner at the UCI para-cycling Road World Championships and most recently in 2019 in Emmen, another serious accident a year later resulted in another lengthy lay-off.

The death of Zanardi was confirmed on Saturday and sparked an outpouring of tributes.

"The FIA is saddened to learn of the passing of Alex Zanardi, the former Formula 1 driver, two-time CART champion whose journey from life-changing accident to Paralympics gold medallist made him one of sport's most admired competitors and an enduring symbol of courage and determination," a statement read.

Before Zanardi turned his hand to the CART championship he raced for Team Jordan, Minardi and Team Lotus in F1.

The switch to CART proved successful as he delivered consecutive championship successes for Chip Ganassi before a brief return to F1 with Williams.

Zanardi's crash in 2001 sent his career and life on a different trajectory, but success still followed in abundance.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Alex Zanardi. He was truly an inspirational person, as a human and as an athlete.

"I will always carry with me his extraordinary strength. He faced challenges that would have stopped anyone, yet he continued to look forward, always with a smile and a stubborn determination that inspired us all.

"While his loss is profoundly felt, his legacy remains strong. At this time, my heartfelt thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife Daniela, his son Niccolo, the rest of the family and all those who had the privilege of knowing him."

After Zanardi was able to drive again, firstly with the aid of a hand-operated brake and accelerator controls, a car was modified to allow the use of his prosthetic feet in the 2003 European Touring Car Championship at Monza.

He was even able to step foot back into a F1 car for testing, but quickly shifted his focus to the next big goal and, after completing numerous marathons, hand-cycling was a way to return to the podium.

A first Paralympic gold medal followed at the men's road time trial H4 at the London Games in 2012 before he secured the individual H4 road race days later.

The next Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro produced two more wins, this time in the H5 men's time trial and mixed team relay, to further etch Zanardi's name into the history books.

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed him as a symbol of "the strength to never give up" in the face of adversity.

"Italy loses a great champion and an extraordinary man, capable of turning every test of life into a lesson of courage, strength and dignity," Meloni wrote on Instagram.

"Alex Zanardi knew how to get back in the game every time, facing even the toughest challenges with determination, clarity and an out of the ordinary will.

"With his sporting achievements, with his example and with his humanity, he has given all of us much more than a victory: he has given hope, pride and the strength to never give up."