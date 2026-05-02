Miami Grand Prix: Title leader Kimi Antonelli takes third consecutive pole ahead of Max Verstappen

George Russell discusses the main changes that drivers are wanting in FIA discussions. (1:40)

Russell reveals the F1 regulation changes the drivers want to see (1:40)

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Championship leader Kimi Antonelli bounced back from a troubled sprint by storming to pole position for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old continued Mercedes' lock out of full qualifying poles so far this season -- with Lando Norris' sprint pole on Friday the only time its grip has been broken.

It had appeared Mercedes' dominance of the season was under threat as its rivals' new packages slashed its advantage, with Norris converting that pole into sprint victory, but the 19-year-old Antonelli underlined his title credentials by claiming a third successive pole.

Max Verstappen burst into life amid a difficult start to the season to claim second, 0.166 seconds adrift, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari ahead of Norris in fourth.

Antonelli has won the last two races to sit top of the standings ahead of teammate and leading title rival Russell, and again had the edge on his experienced teammate in the searing heat on the streets around Hard Rock Stadium.

Russell will start fifth having been almost fourth tenths off Antonelli's pace, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri.

Kimi Antonelli is in prime position for Sunday's race. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

Reigning champion Norris had earlier clinched his first victory of any sort this season with a comfortable win in the 19-lap sprint.

Norris crossed the line almost four tenths clear of teammate Piastri but Antonelli had a difficult time.

Both Antonelli and Russell have struggled with their starts so far this season but Mercedes had hoped small tweaks had improved its getaways.

But the Italian was again caught out as he dropped from second to fourth, Mercedes blaming it on a "glitch."

The 19-year-old was then accused by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of being "bad wheel-to-wheel" before he went over track limits too many times and was hit with a five-second penalty -- dropping him from fourth to sixth.

Former world champion Jenson Button labelled it a "silly mistake" and one which meant Russell, who was promoted to fourth, cut the title lead to seven points.

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull have all brought a major upgrade package to Miami which has helped them slash the advantage Mercedes has enjoyed so far this season -- with Russell labelling its improvement "daunting."

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Team principal Toto Wolff said Mercedes are "out of sync" on the upgrade front and its expected to make its own improvements soon in a fierce development race.

Antonelli's pole was therefore a surprise and it could prove a crucial one.

The FIA has made a rain hazard declaration ahead of Sunday's race, with the chance of rain forecast at over 40%.

There is also a potential lightning threat, with moving the race forward from its scheduled 4 p.m. start time (9 p.m. BST) a possibility.

The Italian will hope Mercedes has solved its issue off the line, with a resurgent Verstappen on his tail.

The four-time world champion has suffered a tough start to the season, amid bitter unhappiness at the sport's new regulations, and sits ninth in the standings.

But Red Bull's significant upgrades have slashed its deficit to the dominant Mercedes and Verstappen showed his class to claim a spot on the front row.