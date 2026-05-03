Miami Grand Prix: Pierre Gasly's Alpine car flips into wall after contact with Liam Lawson

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Pierre Gasly crashed into the tire barrier at the Miami International Autodrome. Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images

Pierre Gasly's car was dramatically flipped over and into the tire barrier during a chaotic opening to the Miami Grand Prix.

Gasly's Alpine rolled over after contact with Liam Lawson as the Racing Bulls driver lunged down the inside at Turn 17 on Lap 5.

It came to a rest on top of the tire barrier, with the Frenchman immediately reporting he was OK.

It marked a dramatic start to the race, which saw Max Verstappen spin at the start but keep his car going after getting it pointing back in the right direction, while Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar crashed moments before Gasly's own incident.

Hadjar tagged the inside wall at the chicane leading to the Miami back straight.

The French driver, promoted to Red Bull this year after one season with Racing Bulls, was seen repeatedly punching his steering wheel in anger at himself.

The two incidents triggered a safety car, which stayed out until the restart on Lap 12.