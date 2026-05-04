McLaren reveals Hypercar for World Endurance Championship and iconic Le Mans in 2027

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McLaren has revealed the car it will race in next year's World Endurance Championship, including the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Known as the MCL-HY, the new McLaren will enter the FIA's Hypercar category that competes for overall victory at Le Mans each year.

The MCL-HY was presented in a striking orange test livery based on the Can-Am cars raced by founder Bruce McLaren in the late 1960s.

McLaren is the only team that has completed motorsport's triple crown, which includes victories at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

McLaren to compete in the World Endurance Championship in 2027. McLaren

As of next year, it will become the only team in contention for all three races in a single season.

"Years and months in the making and here we are, revealing the MCL-HY to the world," McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said. "McLaren Racing now has three race cars ready to contest the biggest motorsport series in the world; Formula 1, INDYCAR and WEC.

"This means McLaren, its partners and fans can challenge for the Triple Crown of Monaco GP, INDY500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans together -- a unique cross-series story that sets us apart."

A McLaren F1 GTR won Le Mans in 1995 but the marque has not raced in the top category at the 24-hour race since two privateers ran F1 GTRs in 1998.

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Next year's entry will pitch the MCL-HY against familiar rivals from the F1 grid, including Ferrari, Aston Martin and Alpine.

The new McLaren Hypercar, which is powered by a V6 hybrid engine producing just under 700bhp, will begin its extensive 2026 testing programme this month.

The track time is set to be divided between McLaren Hypercar works driver Mikkel Jensen along with McLaren Driver Development Programme drivers Gregoire Saucy and Richard Verschoor, as well as United Autosports driver Ben Hanley.

A track-only version of the car, known as the MCL-HY GTR, will also be offered for sale to existing McLaren VIP clients.