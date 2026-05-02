F1 drivers braced for wet-weather chaos in rescheduled Miami GP

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MIAMI -- Formula 1 drivers are braced for a chaotic and unpredictable Miami Grand Prix, where thunder and rain threaten the first wet race for the sport's controversial new cars.

Miami's weather forecast has predicted heavy storms and showers for Sunday's race -- which has been moved forward by three hours to 1 p.m. ET (6 p.m. UK) to provide a larger buffer for delays.

Formula 1's new cars -- the subject of much debate and criticism so far this year -- have not yet raced in wet weather.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who will start Sunday's race from pole position, is expecting a challenging race ahead.

"I don't know [what to expect]," the Mercedes driver said. "It's definitely going to be tricky, because so many drivers didn't use it in the wet, didn't drive the car in the wet ... also hearing the feedback, it's not the easiest car to drive in the wet, but let's see.

"I think we'll see better tomorrow what the situation is going to be like. But for sure, driving the car for the first time in the wet in the race probably is not the most fun and easiest opportunity to do so, but we'll try to be ready for anything."

Drivers had limited experience in cold, wet conditions during a private test in Barcelona earlier this year, while some have had wet-weather tests since.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen, considered the sport's best driver in wet conditions, hinted that he and his fellow drivers might have their work cut out to finish the race if the weather is as bad as feared.

"Quite slippery," he said of his experience in the winter tests. "It's quite a handful. It's not going to be easy. But let's first also wait and see how much water is going to come down because that also makes a big difference."

Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen will start on the front row in Sunday's race. Sam Bloxham/LAT Images

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, another with a strong reputation in the rain, said the early feel of the new cars was not like previous generations in the wet.

"It was pretty horrible in Barcelona," recalled Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after qualifying sixth on Saturday. "It was not a fun day, it was very slippery, 350 kilowatts to put down [from the battery], and in the wet it's not usually that bad. Back in the day when we had grippy tyres, it was a bit better."

Hamilton did appear to be buoyed by recent changes made to the rules around the tyre blankets which keep unused tyres at warm temperatures when they are not being used, which can be essential in helping drivers immediately get up to proper performance.

Asked about a private Ferrari test at its Fiorano circuit in the rain last month, he said: "Fiorano was painful, because it was 300 laps over two days. [But] if you look, they've made a change to the blanket tent for the inter[mediate tyre], which is something I suggested in a push for, and it was amazing to see them take a step. They also said we have to put the blankets back on the extreme wets -- in the slipperiest of conditions, if you take away the blankets, it's horrible. I had them put them on in the test and it was much better. We all have blankets for tomorrow, we raised it yesterday."

Fernando Alonso hinted that Ferrari's private tests -- which are by no means unlimited -- might give his former team an edge if the bad weather comes to pass.

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"You never know what can happen in the wet, it will be the first time with these cars in wet conditions," he said.

"Only Ferrari has that luxury because they do unlimited testing with Pirelli. We are not Ferrari, so we have to learn in the races."

Other drivers seemed to welcome the drama that is often associated with rainy conditions in Formula 1.

"Tomorrow is also going to be cold," said Alpine's Pierre Gasly. "Personally, I hope it's properly washed out and a lot of rain. I like these conditions, so we'll see tomorrow."

Current forecasts suggest rain and storms for most of the day in the area around the Hard Rock Stadium, which the F1 circuit snakes around.

The threat of thunderstorms will complicate the amount of running which might be completed.

In Florida, sports events are often advised to stop immediately upon hearing thunder and cannot resume until 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder or lightning strike. This "30-minute rule" restarts for any subsequent lightning, commonly causing delays for outdoor events.