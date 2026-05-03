Miami Grand Prix LIVE! Charles Leclerc leads after chaotic start as Max Verstappen spins

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The rescheduled Miami Grand Prix is set for carnage with heavy rain forecast in Florida, and you can follow it all on ESPN.

Title leader Kimi Antonelli took his third consecutive pole position of the season, crossing the line 0.166 seconds ahead of a revived Max Verstappen in a heavily upgraded Red Bull.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc started on the second row in third, and reigning world champion Lando Norris, who won the sprint race on Saturday, started behind in fourth.

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