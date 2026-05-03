'How did we not win this?': Lando Norris 'gutted' after finishing 2nd at Miami Grand Prix

Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris walked away feeling "gutted" after not being able to take the win from Kimi Antonelli at the Miami Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion managed to escape any of the drama at the start of Sunday's race and put himself in the lead early in his heavily upgraded McLaren.

The Brit battled back and forth with Antonelli for the lead, but the Mercedes driver extended his advantage in the closing stages, with Norris finishing 3.264 seconds behind.

Norris came on the team radio after he crossed the line and expressed his disappointment. "How did we not win this? We should have won, guys," he said.

Lando Norris started in fourth and finished the race in second place. Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images

Norris came off the back a stellar weekend after finishing in pole for sprint qualifying and then went on to win Saturday's sprint race with a dominant performance.

"A mixed bag, really," Norris said after the race. "We just got undercut -- no excuses other than that. We got undercut; we should have boxed first. Kimi did a good job. Hat's off to Merc and Kimi, they drove a good race.

"Easy to make mistakes out there with the big braking zones and with these cars but he didn't make any big enough for me to capitalize on.

"So I have to be happy," he said, "I think as a team I think we have to be happy.

"I'm gutted to miss out on a win here in Miami, I think it was possible today. But not the pace to get past him in the end, so we take it on the chin. But it's still a positive weekend all together."

- Miami Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli edges Lando Norris for third straight win, extends title lead

- Miami Grand Prix: Pierre Gasly's Alpine car flips into wall after contact with Liam Lawson

Antonelli had a positive start to the weekend after qualifying second for sprint pole, but he had a poor getaway off the line that affected his race.

The 19-year-old bounced back and secured pole for Sunday's race and is currently the youngest driver in Formula 1 history to lead the drivers' title.

Norris, who clinched his maiden world title last year, knows what it feels like to be at the top and has been impressed with the Italian youngster.

"He's doing a very good job, hats off to him. At that age, second year in Formula 1 -- he's doing an incredible job, it's impressive," he told Sky Sports.

"To perform under pressure, to be beating his teammate who's been in it for a lot longer, he's doing all the right things, so you can't really fault him at the minute. He got a lot of s--- last year, but he's proving a lot of people wrong, so I'm very happy for him.

"He's a very nice guy ... and he's also annoying, because I want to beat him," he said. "But he's doing a good job."