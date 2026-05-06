Lionel Messi hails 'amazing' Franco Colapinto, 'dream come true' for F1 driver

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Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentine Franco Colapinto as "truly amazing" after attending the Miami Grand Prix.

While understandably not on Messi's level yet, Colapinto has emerged as a new national icon after breaking through in Formula 1 -- and made the most of being in the United States last week by visiting his "hero" for the first time at Inter Miami's training ground before the race in Miami.

A few days later, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi then made the trip to the grand prix, where they spent some more time together.

"The truth is, I'd never had any contact with him. He did give me a helmet, and he was also eager to meet me someday," Messi told local podcast Lo del Pollo.

"We have mutual acquaintances, and the other day it finally happened; he was able to stop by training and we met. He's truly amazing."

Lionel Messi and Franco Colapinto at the Miami Grand Prix. Photo by James Sutton/LAT Images

Colapinto finished seventh in Miami, his best result in F1, and scored six points for Alpine.

When asked if he had any advice for the 22-year-old, Messi said: "I think he has to live his own story. And be prepared for a lot of things, because when you're in the public eye, things come at you from all sides, the good and the bad, and especially in the bad times, he needs support, with those close to him, his family, his circle, because in the end, that's what helps him get through difficult times.

"Because when things are going well, it's much easier and people get closer to you, but the important thing is knowing who's there when things are going badly."

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After meeting Messi, Colapinto said: "Many dreams have come true in the last seven days. I'm happy and enjoying the moment, seeing Leo here visiting. All the drivers were ready for the race, and I was with him in jeans.

"The fact that he came to support me with his whole family is very special. Seeing my idol and the hero of all Argentinians again was great.

"It's a great result, and it's good to give something positive to Argentinians. I'm very optimistic; this is a good start, and we're going for more."

Alpine has had a positive start to its 2026 campaign and is competing at the higher end of the midfield pack. It currently sits fifth behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship.