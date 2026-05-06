Juan Pablo Montoya calls for driver penalties amid Max Verstappen's F1 criticism

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Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has said drivers who disrespect the sport should be handed harsh penalties, following recent criticism of the series' regulations.

Although he hasn't directly called any particular driver out, his comments seem to be directed at four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who has been heavily critical of F1.

The Dutchman has compared the new controversial regulations to "Mario Kart" and has openly voiced his frustration labelling it "anti-racing."

"You've got to respect the sport," Montoya said on BBC's Chequered Flag Podcast. "For me, what the drivers are doing, I'm okay with you not liking the regulations, but the way you were speaking about what you're living off and your own sport, there should be consequences for that."

Pressed on what those consequences could be, Montoya suggested stewards should take a tougher stance.

"Park him. Add seven points to the licence, eight points to the licence," he said.

Juan Pablo Montoya has been outspoken on the penalties drivers should be given. Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

"Whatever you do after, you're going to be parked. I guarantee you all the messaging would be different."

The Colombian, who raced in F1 from 2001 to 2006, said drivers should feel free to voice criticism -- but within reason.

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"I'm not saying, 'Don't say that you don't like the regulations,' because if you don't like it, you have the complete right to an opinion," he added.

"It's okay to be outspoken. I'm not saying don't be outspoken, but don't come and call an F1 car a Mario Kart."