Max Verstappen at the Nürburgring 24 hours 2026: Race and session start times, how to watch, full schedule

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is best known for driving in Formula 1 for Red Bull, but the Dutchman has never shied away from being open to competing in other forms of racing -- it's in his blood, after all.
He made his debut last year at the Nürburgring Endurance Series in Germany in the GT3 race and won it in a Ferrari 296 entered by Emil Frey Racing.
Verstappen, 28, will head back to the Nürburgring and compete in the 24-hour race that takes place this weekend. He will race for CP Racing driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo.
It is one of motor racing's toughest endurance tests, and he will be in a team alongside Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.
So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know for the Nürburgring 24 Hour race.
- 'I'm happy': Verstappen finding joy in his Nürburgring side quest
- Max Verstappen vs. F1's new rules: Every complaint -- and what it means for his future
- In Antonelli, Russell might have met his match -- and F1 might have its new superstar
Why is Verstappen racing this weekend?
Verstappen has made it known that he is unhappy with F1's controversial new regulations, calling them "anti-racing" and referencing Mario Kart.
He has also recently reflected on his previous experiences at the Nürburgring and said that it reminded him of "what real motorsport is like" and that he was jumping out of the car feeling "happy."
Despite being outspoken this season, he acknowledged that there is "light at the end of the tunnel" for Red Bull after he qualified second last time out at the Miami Grand Prix.
Nürburgring 24 Hours schedule
All times in BST
Thursday, May 14
Qualifying 1: 12.15 p.m. - 2.15 p.m.
Qualifying 2: 7 p.m. - 10.30 p.m.
Friday, May 15
Top Qualifying 1: 9.15 a.m - 9.45 a.m.
Top Qualifying 2: 10.05 a.m. - 10.35 a.m.
Qualifying 3: 11 a.m. - 12.05 p.m.
Top Qualifying 3: 12.35 p.m. - 1.35 p.m.
Saturday, May 16
Warm-up: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Starting Lineup: 11.45 a.m. - 1.40 p.m.
Open Grid: 12.10 p.m. - 1.10 p.m.
Formation Round: 1.40 p.m.
Race Start: 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Race Finish: 2 p.m.
How to watch
The official Nürburgring and Red Bull TV YouTube channels will be covering the weekend live for free.
Nürburgring track
The Nürburgring features two main circuits -- the Nordschleife and the GP-Strecke track. For this race, both circuits will be combined into one big circuit that is 25km long filled with unforgiving blind corners and hills.
In 1968, British driver Jackie Stewart nicknamed the Nordschleife "The Green Hell" after winning the German Grand Prix in horrific weather conditions.
The modern GP-Strecke used to host the German Grand Prix, but it hasn't been on the calendar since 2020.
Previous winners
2020: Rowe Racing, BMW M6 GT3
2021: Manthey Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 R
2022: Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi R8 LMS Evo II
2023: Frikadelli Racing Team, Ferrari 296 GT3
2024: Scherer Sport PHX, Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
2025: ROWE Racing, BMW M Motorsport
Other key stats
First race: 1970
Track Length: 25.378km
Lap record: Daniel Keilwitz, 8:08.006 minutes (2023)
Most wins: Timo Bernhard, Pedro Lamy and Marcel Tiemann with five wins each.
Most Laps Completed: 162 laps, Frikadelli Racing Team in 2023.
Weather forecast
To kick-off the weekend, the weather from Thursday through to Saturday is forecast to have highs of 16°C, with light rain on Thursday morning.
On Sunday for the race, the current forecast is showing similar highs as the previous days with cloudy conditions.
Verstappen's other racing ventures
Over the last year, Verstappen has competed in several other racing disciplines aside from F1.
During his debut GT3 race in the Nürburgring Endurance Series in September last year he landed a stunning victory in a Ferrari 296 entered by Emil Frey Racing.
In March, he drove a Mercedes-AMG GT3 through his own team Verstappen Racing in the preliminary NLS2 race which is a four-hour endurance race. He won the race but was later disqualified over a tyre error.