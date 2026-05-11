Max Verstappen at the Nürburgring 24 hours 2026: Race and session start times, how to watch, full schedule

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Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is best known for driving in Formula 1 for Red Bull, but the Dutchman has never shied away from being open to competing in other forms of racing -- it's in his blood, after all.

He made his debut last year at the Nürburgring Endurance Series in Germany in the GT3 race and won it in a Ferrari 296 entered by Emil Frey Racing.

Verstappen, 28, will head back to the Nürburgring and compete in the 24-hour race that takes place this weekend. He will race for CP Racing driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo.

It is one of motor racing's toughest endurance tests, and he will be in a team alongside Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know for the Nürburgring 24 Hour race.

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- In Antonelli, Russell might have met his match -- and F1 might have its new superstar

Max Verstappen will be competing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours for the first time. Photo by Jack Brekelmans/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Why is Verstappen racing this weekend?

Verstappen has made it known that he is unhappy with F1's controversial new regulations, calling them "anti-racing" and referencing Mario Kart.

He has also recently reflected on his previous experiences at the Nürburgring and said that it reminded him of "what real motorsport is like" and that he was jumping out of the car feeling "happy."

Despite being outspoken this season, he acknowledged that there is "light at the end of the tunnel" for Red Bull after he qualified second last time out at the Miami Grand Prix.

Nürburgring 24 Hours schedule

All times in BST

Thursday, May 14

Qualifying 1: 12.15 p.m. - 2.15 p.m.

Qualifying 2: 7 p.m. - 10.30 p.m.

Friday, May 15

Top Qualifying 1: 9.15 a.m - 9.45 a.m.

Top Qualifying 2: 10.05 a.m. - 10.35 a.m.

Qualifying 3: 11 a.m. - 12.05 p.m.

Top Qualifying 3: 12.35 p.m. - 1.35 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

Warm-up: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Starting Lineup: 11.45 a.m. - 1.40 p.m.

Open Grid: 12.10 p.m. - 1.10 p.m.

Formation Round: 1.40 p.m.

Race Start: 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Race Finish: 2 p.m.

How to watch

The official Nürburgring and Red Bull TV YouTube channels will be covering the weekend live for free.

Nürburgring track

The Nürburgring features two main circuits -- the Nordschleife and the GP-Strecke track. For this race, both circuits will be combined into one big circuit that is 25km long filled with unforgiving blind corners and hills.

In 1968, British driver Jackie Stewart nicknamed the Nordschleife "The Green Hell" after winning the German Grand Prix in horrific weather conditions.

The modern GP-Strecke used to host the German Grand Prix, but it hasn't been on the calendar since 2020.