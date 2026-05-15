George Russell: Why Canadian GP might be a must-win vs. Kimi Antonelli -- and why it's in play

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Usually in Formula 1, the championship leader carries all the pressure -- especially when that leader is 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli, the sport's youngest ever. But heading into the fifth race of the season, that weight of expectation has shifted firmly onto teammate George Russell.

The possible solace? Next up is the Canadian Grand Prix, where Russell has consistently performed well.

Mercedes arrived into 2026 tipped as frontrunners, and it has backed that up with dominant pace across all race weekends so far. Russell, long seen as a title contender after years in the pipeline -- from his stint at Williams to his promotion to Mercedes in 2022 -- finally has the machinery to match his ambition.

Now 28, he knows opportunities like Canada matter. With experience, confidence, and a competitive car underneath him, a strong result in Montreal could be crucial in keeping pace with Antonelli early in the championship fight. Can he do it?

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George Russell will be going for back-to-back pole positions in Canada. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Why is Russell so good in Canada?

Unlike in Miami, where Russell was open in stating it wasn't one of his preferred tracks, Canada is a circuit that tends to suit him.

Russell has said previously that the track is "smooth" and that the "low-speed" nature suits Mercedes' characteristics. The cooler conditions have also worked well for the Silver Arrows compared to its competitors over the last two seasons.

"I love this circuit to be honest. You know, the bumps and the kerbs, the walls, there's so much character here. The fans are always awesome and give us a lot of energy," Russell told TSN in Canada last year.

He also put down some of his success in Montreal to his teammate Lewis Hamilton at the time.

"I learned a lot from Lewis here, my first year I came here, he's always been so strong and he was like the Montreal goat in the past and that sort of helped me take another level here," he said.

In 2024, Russell edged out Max Verstappen to take pole position, his first in nearly two years and the second of his career, which was largely impressive given that Verstappen was in an incredibly competitive Red Bull at the time.

They both set the same time of one minute and 12 seconds, but because Russell banked it first, he lined up in pole for the grand prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has won in Canada a record seven times, could only manage seventh on the day.

Russell was unable to convert his pole into a race victory after a string of mistakes in a chaotic wet race. He managed to finish on the podium in third but said afterwards that it "felt like a missed opportunity" in what would have been his second win of his career.

It was also a huge moment missed for Mercedes because it hadn't won a race since the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in 2022.

Russell managed to redeem himself a year later and beat Verstappen by 0.160 seconds in a thrilling fight for pole position. He described it "as probably one of the most exhilarating laps of my life."

He then went on to win the race in comfortable fashion, despite being hunted by the Dutchman.

Kimi Antonelli will be coming off the back of consecutive victories. Sam Bloxham/LAT Images

What about Antonelli?

Antonelli has been on a roll in his second year in F1 and currently has 100 points in the drivers' championship, 20 ahead of Russell.

The Italian youngster has proven to be a serious title contender and has recently made history after he converted three consecutive pole positions in a row into race victories.

He has won in China, Japan and more recently in Miami before a three-week break which has naturally halted momentum.

But he has only had one taste in Canada, compared to Russell who has visited the track four more times. Despite Antonelli's lack of experience in Montreal, it didn't show as he had one of his strongest races there last year.

He stepped on the F1 podium for the first time in his career after he finished the grand prix in third, and became the third-youngest driver to do so.

Mercedes are bringing its first major upgrade package to Canada, compared to its rivals Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren who brought its packages to the last race in Miami, to which Mercedes still came out on top.

Russell vs. all teammates in Canada

Since Russell joined F1 in 2019, he has significantly improved in qualifying year on year against his teammate around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Despite losing control of the car and crashing into the wall in 2023, he's finished every race in the top four since being promoted to Mercedes.

2019 - Qualifying: Russell P19 & Robert Kubica P20. Race: Russell P16 & Kubica P18 (Williams)

2020 - Canadian Grand Prix was cancelled

2021 - Canadian Grand Prix was cancelled

2022 - Qualifying: Russell P8 & Lewis Hamilton P4. Race: Russell P4 & Hamilton P3 (Mercedes)

2023 - Qualifying: Russell P5 & Hamilton P4. Race: Russell DNF & Hamilton P3 (Mercedes)

2024 - Qualifying: Russell P1 & Hamilton P7. Race: Russell P3 & Hamilton P4 (Mercedes)

2025 - Qualifying: Russell P1 & Antonelli P4. Race: Russell P1 & Antonelli P3 (Mercedes)

Why Russell can't afford to lose more ground

There isn't a huge gap in the drivers' standings at the moment, and with it still being early days in the season, a comeback is not out of reach for Russell.

It is also the third sprint weekend of the season, and even though the points are minimal, every point counts. The winner of the sprint race will score eight points and the winner of the grand prix will get 25 points.

Since the introduction of the F1 points system in 2010, there have been six comebacks to win the drivers' championship from 20+ points behind the leader at any point of the season.

2010 - Sebastian Vettel (31 points behind Fernando Alonso in the 13th race)

2012 - Sebastian Vettel (44 points behind Fernando Alonso in the 10th race)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (29 points behind Nico Rosberg in the 8ith and 12th race)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (25 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the 6th race)

2022 - Max Verstappen (46 points behind Charles Leclerc in the third race)

2025 - Lando Norris (34 points behind Oscar Piastri in the 15th race)