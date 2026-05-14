Max Verstappen's rivals in awe of Nürburgring ventures -- Antonelli, Norris eyeing it up

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Max Verstappen's upcoming participation in the Nürburgring 24 Hours has not only captured the imagination of motor racing fans across the world -- it's also turned some of his Formula 1 rivals green with envy.

Verstappen is using one of his weekends free of F1 races to take part in one of the most chaotic endurance races on the planet, driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo with teammates Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

The event takes place at the legendary 12.9-mile Nordschleife circuit, nicknamed "The Green Hell," considered one of the most dangerous in all of racing. The German track will combine with the newer GP circuit, making it a 15.7-mile race circuit.

In preparation for this weekend's event, Verstappen has already taken part in -- and won -- shorter events at the circuit over the past year.

The debut of the four-time world champion -- arguably the most gifted driver of the modern era of motor racing -- has prompted a sellout of the race for the first time ever.

Verstappen's participation in sports car racing has ramped up in recent years as his enjoyment of F1 has gone in the other direction -- his distaste for F1's new cars has fuelled talk that he might walk away from the world championship at the end of 2026, rumours only accelerated by events such as this weekend's.

It isn't just racing fans who are in awe of the Dutchman -- his contemporaries on the F1 grid are amazed at what he's doing, too.

Here's a selection of some of the most standout reactions to his Nürburgring 24 Hours debut so far.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen congratulating Kimi Antonelli after winning the Miami Grand Prix. Photo by James Sutton/LAT Images

Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1's teen sensation and early 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli clearly has a long career ahead of him -- he's also formed an early friendship with Verstappen in his short time on the grid.

Antonelli, who's father was a racing driver, would love to double up with the Red Bull driver in some capacity down the line.

"I would love to do an endurance race with Max together," Antonelli said in March. "I think that would be pretty awesome. It's cool because we both have passion for GTs. On my side it came from my dad with the GT team. Occasionally, I go and test when I can."

The 19-year-old revealed that fans can expect to see him trying out the circuit in the near future, too.

"I think it would be a really cool pairing and a really cool experience, but it's something that I've been considering as well. I've already asked for a test at the Nordschleife, for example, because it's a track that I love, and I would love to be able to try it in the real world as well."

Lando Norris

Reigning world champion Lando Norris denied Verstappen a fifth F1 title at last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He said his rival's willingness to do the event says a lot about him as a competitor.

"The fact he can go into any series and be probably the best, I think does show how good he is and how great he is," Norris said about Verstappen's earlier forays into racing there. "I respect a lot what Max does, and I respect Max a lot, like I've always said."

On top of his new status as F1 world champion, Norris shares something else in common with Verstappen -- he loathes F1's new cars and the battery-powered racing that has come with them.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, where Norris finished the race in second, he had a chance to drive a McLaren 720S on the legendary circuit. The "Green Hell" gave him the feeling he's been missing in 2026.

"It was the most fun I've had all year to be honest," Norris said of that experience. "It's a circuit I've driven on Gran Turismo and iRacing. It's one of those tracks that everyone just wants to drive.

"Whether you're a racing driver or not it's just always cool to go and do that because it's so unique. I felt I was lucky. I feel like you can do it in any car and probably have a lot of fun. In the McLaren it's scary and fun. But it was cool that I got to do one of those things.

"As much as I've been in Formula 1 for years and been to the Nürburgring countless times, it was my first opportunity to actually go on the Nordschleife and drive."

The event is being live-streamed online this week. Norris will be among the worldwide audience.

"It's the 24 Hours of Nordschleife, one of the best races in the world," he said. "I'll definitely be tuning in, maybe not for the entire 24 hours, but as much as possible. And of course, I'll be supporting Max because he's a driver I greatly respect."

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George Russell

Verstappen has impressed old friends and foes alike -- even Mercedes driver George Russell, known for having a frosty relationship with the Dutchman from their on-and off-track clashes over the years. "I think it's incredible, to be honest," Russell said last year. "I think we're all pretty jealous of it."

Russell, who came into the season as title favourite but trails teammate Antonelli after four races, said Verstappen's recent sports car participation got the cogs whirring inside his own brain about whether he could attempt similar in the future.

"I did watch Max's race in the Nordschleife. I'd love to do it, without a doubt," he said in China. "I have driven it before; I've driven hundreds of laps on the sim around the Nordschleife. I don't know when the day will be.

"I did once try having a conversation with Toto [Wolff] about putting the [Mercedes] Formula 1 car around there and breaking the all-time lap record.

"Right now, I'm focused on trying to win a Formula 1 world championship and hopefully, when I've got four under my belt, I'll go and race the Nordschleife and during my Formula 1 season too."

Russell's boss Wolff has previous experience at the circuit -- the Austrian crashed at the Nordschleife while attempting to break the lap record in April 2009. "You really have to put your balls on the dashboard," Wolff told ESPN about the challenge facing any driver trying to attempt it.

Max Verstappen will be making his debut at the Nürburgring. Gruppe C Photography // Gruppe C GmbH / Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly

Speaking last year, after Verstappen's first run at the circuit, former Red Bull teammate Pierre Gasly suggested he wouldn't mind rekindling their partnership in some form down the line.

"I think it's just incredible," the Frenchman said of Verstappen's sports car debut. "Nordschleife is an iconic race track. I think it's just insane. There's nothing that comes close to it, really.

"It's great for Max to have the opportunity to sort of organise these things. I think ultimately it's great. He got to a point where he's got his team, he's got his cars. He's got a nice setup to just go around and actually do this type of racing. I think it's great for the sport. Ultimately, I wouldn't mind joining him in the future on some of this racing."

Esteban Ocon

Haas driver Esteban Ocon is another who wants to do the race in future. Speaking last year, he offered a reminder why so few of Verstappen's peers have found the time to do it.

"To have seen Max going there and winning the race was obviously incredible. No doubt of how good he is," Ocon said. "Remarkable to say the least because we have a very busy schedule -- he's [fighting for] a world championship potentially.

"He's won already four, which helps in his decision on going or not to do other things. But yeah, if I was in his position, I would probably do the same, definitely. But it is not the case!"

Oliver Bearman

Speaking during his rookie season, Oliver Bearman was in awe of Verstappen's first foray into sports car racing last year. "I'm a big fan of Max," the Haas driver said afterwards.

"That was really cool to see. I watched some highlights and I also watched his pole lap where he had to overtake a car on the grass. It was so cool."