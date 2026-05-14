Max Verstappen hungry to compete in Nürburgring 24 Hours 'every year'

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Max Verstappen has said he wants to contest and win the Nürburgring 24 Hours "every single year," not just his blockbuster 2026 debut.

Verstappen's appearance at this weekend's race has led to unprecedented interest and a sellout of tickets for the first time the German circuit has held the race.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion is competing with his own team, Verstappen Racing, in a Mercedes-AMG GT3, sharing racing duties with co-drivers Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

He does not intend it to be a one-time thing, for him or for his new team.

"One of the biggest races of the year is of course the 24 hours of the Nürburgring, that's why we are here," Verstappen said in an interview on his official website.

"We are entering with a pro lineup and with myself in the lineup, that is really cool. It's also something I want to do every single year, with one car or multiple cars. The main objective and goal is to win races."

Max Verstappen will make his debut this weekend. Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Verstappen's increasing interest in activities away from F1 come amid growing interest and uncertainty over his participation beyond 2026 in the world championship series.

He hinted after the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March that he is seriously considering leaving F1 at the end of 2026.

Verstappen has been the most outspoken critic of F1's new cars, which he has likened to Mario Kart and said are "anti-racing," which has only fuelled speculation about his future.

In contrast to his current views on F1, he's said his forays into sports car racing at the Nürburgring (including an event this year to prepare for the 24 Hours) have felt more like the real racing he craves.

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Despite the growing speculation, Verstappen will be in no rush to decide his F1 future.

His Red Bull contract runs until the end of 2028, but multiple sources have told ESPN that he has clauses in his deal which would help him leave this year should certain performance criteria not be met.

Given Red Bull's slow start to the season and its poor performance relative to its main rivals, it seems likely Verstappen will be able to trigger those should he want to. Sources have told ESPN that a decision does not need to be made until October this year.

For now, his focus will be on the iconic race, which will include forays into racing in overnight stints.

"What inspired me the most is that it's one of the best tracks in the world, or the craziest track in the world, in a good way, that you can race at. It is one of these special races that you just want to compete in and win," Verstappen said about the event.

"It's probably going to be the best feeling [racing in the dark]. You're by yourself, pushing in the night. The car is normally fastest in the night, so I'm looking forward to it."

The Nürburgring 24 Hours starts at 3 p.m. local time on Saturday and finishes on Sunday at the same time.