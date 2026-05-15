Max Verstappen's team qualify fourth at Nürburgring 24 Hours

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Max Verstappen is competing in the race for the first time. Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

Max Verstappen and his team will start Saturday's Nürburgring 24 Hour race from fourth on the grid.

The Dutchman is making his debut at the iconic race under Verstappen Racing, driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside his teammates Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

Juncadella clocked a lap time of 8:12.005 in Top Qualifying 3 around the 15.769 mile Nordschleife, which was 0.882 seconds behind pole sitter Luca Engstler in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2.

Verstappen was behind the wheel in Top Qualifying 2 in the morning session and set a time of 8:11.614 finishing in sixth, and helped ensure his team were in a strong position to fight for pole.

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The four-time Formula 1 world champion's participation in one of motor racing's toughest endurance tests has led to a complete sellout of the event for the first time ever.

Verstappen has also made it known that he would love to compete in this event "every single year" with the hope of winning races.

The Nürburgring 24 Hours starts at 3 p.m. local time (2 p.m. BST) on Saturday and finishes on Sunday at the same time.