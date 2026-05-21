Esteban Ocon squashes Haas sacking rumours, 'complete nonsense'

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Esteban Ocon has rubbished reports suggesting he is about to be sacked by Haas over an alleged bust-up with team boss Ayao Komatsu at the Miami Grand Prix three weeks ago.

This week, stories gained traction on social media of a breakdown in the relationship between Ocon and his team, citing a heated exchange after the last race.

The reports, which appeared to have been translated across multiple languages, suggested the partnership was so fractured that Haas would look to replace the Frenchman at the earliest convenience this year.

Ocon said he was baffled reading the stories.

"Honestly, it's complete bulls--- to be honest," Ocon said during his Thursday media session ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

"It's unbelievable. We were just talking with Ayao just now. The article I saw was calling him 'Ryo Komatsu,' which is quite funny. And they were even saying that we had a massive dispute in Miami. This is complete nonsense.

"Honestly, it's all fabricated and complete bulls---. As I said [previously], I came to this team for the reason that I know Ayao since so long. I've got a great relationship with him. That's always been the case, and there's nothing like what people have been saying going on.

Esteban Ocon joined Haas ahead of the 2025 season. Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images

"It's completely not true. I'm fully focused on what I have to do, the job I have to do with the team. I'm fully on board with the team for the whole year.

"I've got a contract with the team. Ayao will tell you more later -- but honestly, it's crazy how things have escalated. Honestly, it's been like -- I try not to pay attention too much, but when it gets so big, it's almost like bullying in a way."

Despite trying to insulate himself from stories, Ocon said it was impossible to ignore.

"It became so big that obviously you can't just not notice it, you know. If you live in a cave, maybe, but you cannot," he said.

On what his conversations with Komatsu in Miami looked like, he said: "We discussed a lot of different things -- how to maybe improve this, how to get better, what was going on with the car on the weekend. It was just a normal conversation. So, I don't know who's fabricating this, but I better not see this guy, because he's going to get a big one."

He then smiled and added: "I think you guys didn't write anything in particular, you guys are the good journalists, and you guys verify your sources. So, I don't think the person who wrote this article is here right now, which is a shame!"

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Ocon is in the final year of his current Haas contract.

Sources with good knowledge of the team's thinking have told ESPN that Oliver Bearman is almost certain to stay with the American team in 2027, barring a seat opening up at Ferrari, which has effectively sent out the Englishman on a loan deal to Haas.

Ferrari looks set to continue with Charles Leclerc next year, while Lewis Hamilton came into the weekend dismissing social media reports that he's considering retiring at the end of the year, meaning Bearman's route to Ferrari appears closed off in the immediate future.

Things are less clear on Ocon's side of the garage, although sources doubt he will continue beyond the current season.

The Frenchman has struggled to match Bearman's performances since they were paired together last year.

Ocon pointed out that it's still too early to have a sit-down with Komatsu about what follows 2026.

"All these chats, they happen in summer. They always do," Ocon said on his 2027 prospects. "So, at the moment, we are just focusing on what we have to do [now], and then we'll see about the future later.

"But there's no emergency or dispute, [that] we don't talk with Ayao or the team. It's all been fabricated."