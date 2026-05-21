Lewis Hamilton 'shed a tear' when Arsenal won Premier League title

Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton has supported Arsenal for many years. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he "shed a tear" after Arsenal won their first Premier League title in 22 years on Tuesday.

The Ferrari driver has made it known that he's been a long-standing supporter of the north London club.

When asked about the team's win during Thursday's media session at the Canadian Grand Prix, he said: "I think for everyone, very emotional. I shed a tear to be honest because I remember I was five years old and I used to play in the local [park in] Stevenage in Peartree Way.

"I used to play around the corner football with friends and I was the only black kid in the area, out of the people that I was playing with. And I remember trying to fit in and all of them supported West Ham and Tottenham and Manchester [United or City].

"So I was bouncing between all these when I was like four or five years old depending on who I was with. And my sister, I remember exactly, I messaged her the other day, she was walking me home and she asked me what team I supported and she gave me a dead arm back then.

"She gave me a little dig in my arm and said you have to support Arsenal. So we had a laugh yesterday about it."

All eyes were on Mikel Arteta's team and they had the pressure on their shoulders after Manchester City were catching up to them in the final stages of the season.

Manchester City needed to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday to take the title race to the final day, but a 1-1 draw handed the championship to Arsenal.

"We've had so many close moments and to finally get it, it was wow. A lot of emotion came up for me and I'm sure for so many people. I'm just so happy and proud of the team. And obviously Arsenal was great," Hamilton said.

"I think the direction they've gone in the past couple of years has been just fantastic. Such a lot, very inspired by what they've done. [I'm] really, really proud of the team and I think they can go from strength to strength from here and only get stronger."

The Gunners will also face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

- Canadian Grand Prix 2026: Race and F1 sprint start times, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

- Esteban Ocon squashes Haas sacking rumours, 'complete nonsense'

- Christian Horner targets F1 return with BYD, 10 months after Red Bull sacking - sources

Hamilton, who signed for Ferrari at the start of 2025, might be looking to to take a leaf out of Arsenal's book to help lead him to more success.

He finished on the podium for the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this season and sits fifth in the drivers' championship, eight points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

"In terms of my time on my team, yeah. I'm always looking for other leaders that are doing great things and how they work with teams," Hamilton said.

"I'm always trying to learn how I can be a better colleague, a better teammate to the people around me. How I can extract more from myself but also from the groups that I get to work with, because teamwork, it really does make the dream work.

"It's a real thing. And when you have a huge group of people, there's so many different energies and you have to be quite dynamic to be able to integrate into those different sections. But I feel like we're in a really good place.

"I'm in a good place with my team. There's always going to be teething issues and stuff that you always have to work on. But yeah, I'm really happy."